Maserati unveils Project24, a new track-only sports car

Maserati's latest offering is called Project24  The manufacturer has used a lot of carbon fibre to keep the weight down. It gets the same engine as the MC20 but with revised components. The power output now stands at 740 hp. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jul 2022, 11:32 AM
Maserati Project24 is not road legal. It does comply with FIA race safety requirements.
Maserati has unveiled its new limited series super sports car. It is called Project24 and only 62 units will ever be built which makes it extremely rare. What makes it even more unique is that it is specifically developed for track use and is not homologated for road use. So, there won't be any Project24 on regular roads.

The Project24 is based on the MC20 but Maserati has upgraded several components. The engine is the same 3.0-litre V6 but now gets upgraded twin-turbochargers. This has helped in increasing the power output from 630 hp to 740 hp. The 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox has been ditched and replaced with a 6-speed sequential racing gearbox with paddle shifters that still drives the rear wheels only. Maserati is using a dry sump setup with a racing clutch and limited-slip self-locking mechanical differential. The dry weight of the Project24 is less than 1,240 kgs.

The monocoque chassis and bodywork are made up of carbon fibre. There is an adjustable front and rear wing that aids in downforce. The windows are now made up of Lexan which is not a type of glass but a polycarbonate resin thermoplastic. There are LED lights in the front, an adjustable pedal box and steering column, a 6-point safety belt, a multi-function steering wheel made up of carbon fibre with a built-in display, a dash and data acquisition system, air conditioning and racing ABS and traction control.

Braking duties are done by Brembo brakes with racing calipers and there is bespoke brake cooling. Maserati is using 18-inch forged aluminium rims with central locking and slick tyres. Suspension duties are done by double-wishbone with a semi-virtual steering axis. There are adjustable racing dampers and adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars.

The Project24 also complies with FIA race safety requirements. There are a bunch of optional extras that Maserati is offering. The passenger seat, rear camera, telemetry recording, in-car camera for video recording, tyre pressure monitoring system and driving performance optimisation display are offered as optional.

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2022, 11:32 AM IST
TAGS: Maserati Project24 MC20 Maserati MC20 Maserati Project24
