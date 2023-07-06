HT Auto
Tata Tiago hits the sales milestone of 5 Lakh units

Tata Motors has announced that they have sold 5 lakh units of Tiago in the Indian market. The last 1 lakh units of the Tiago were sold in a span of 15 months. The Tiago is currently the most affordable car that Tata Motors sells. It starts at 5.60 lakh and goes up to 8.11 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 06 Jul 2023, 14:26 PM
The Tiago is the most affordable car in the lineup of Tata Motors.
Tata sells the Tiago with three powertrain options - Electric, CNG and Petrol. The petrol and CNG powertrains are powered by a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 84 bhp of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. The CNG powertrain only gets a manual gearbox. In the CNG mode, the power output is decreased to 72 bhp and 95 Nm.

Then there is the Tiago EV. It is offered with two battery pack options. The smaller one measures 19.2 kWh and has a claimed driving range of 250 km whereas the larger one uses 24 kWh and it claims a driving range of 315 km.

The smaller battery pack has a 45 kW electric motor that produces 110 Nm. It can hit 60 kmph in 6.2 seconds. Then there is the larger battery pack that gets a 55 kW electric motor that produces 114 Nm and it can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

Tata Motors aims to take EVs in India closer to mainstream with the Tiago EV targeting buyers who look for an affordable yet trusted brand.
Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Vinay Pant, Head-Marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “The Tiago has played a pivotal role in bolstering the popularity of our New Forever range since its launch. The Tiago has consistently surpassed expectations by offering discerning customers good styling, unrivaled safety standards, state-of-the-art technology, thereby reshaping the landscape of the hatch segment. Exceeding the momentous milestone of 500k sales mark is a resounding testament to Tata Motors' unwavering commitment to excellence. We extend our sincerest gratitude to our esteemed customers for their continued interest. We are certain that the Tiago will continue to be crucial to the success of the New Forever range and the growth of the segment."

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2023, 14:26 PM IST

