Maruti to sell Tour range of vehicles from its commercial sales network

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it will now sell Tour range of models from its commercial sales network, which currently retail just two models -- light commercial vehicle Super Carry and Eeco van.

The company's commercial network will now also sell the extensive Tour range of vehicles -- Tour H1 (Alto), Tour H2 (Celerio), Tour S (Dzire), Tour V (Eeco) and Tour M (Ertiga), MSI said in a statement.

MSI used to sell the Tour range from its Arena network earlier. The auto major had forayed into the commercial segment in September 2016 with Super Carry.

With a 240 per cent growth in the past three years, the inclusion of Tour range will help further strengthen Maruti Suzuki commercial network, MSI said.

"The expanding commercial network is a testimony to our focus on customer satisfaction and establishes our expertise in understanding the needs of the customers. Our customer first commercial range approach has contributed to mass acceptance of the brand resulting three times growth in network," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

With an enhanced portfolio of Super Carry, Eeco and Tour range available via commercial network, the company is confident that it will also help dealer partners, he added.

In three years of its launch, Maruti Suzuki commercial network has expanded its footprint to over 320 stores in over 235 cities.

