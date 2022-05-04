Maruti Suzuki XL6 - to buy or ignore? Top 5 factors to consider

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is looking at consolidating its position as the MPV of choice. Should you then consider bringing it home?

Maruti Suzuki has had a busy calendar so far this year and is building stamina to keep the momentum up with some very formidable models being updated. The likes of the Baleno, Ertiga and the XL6 are models that have done phenomenally well for the country's largest car maker and have now been updated to better fight respective rivals. The XL6 is the newest to be updated and in a market that is witnessing increased traction for three-row vehicles, could continue to lead the way.

First launched in 2019, the XL6 has had a strong following for those looking at a large-ish MPV without breaking bank. But while the cabin of the XL6 has been spacious indeed, it has suffered from a lack of cutting-edge features thus far. This and a few other factors have been addressed in the 2022 model.

The question then is if the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 deserves your undivided attention if you are out and about for an MPV? Here are top five factors to consider.

XL6 Features

The XL6 has been given notable and practical feature updates which could help it take on newer rivals in the market. While the list may not still be as extensive as the list that Kia Carens boasts, the feature additions are more practical. Take the 360-degree camera, for instance. Parking or taking out the XL6 from tight spots is now easier than ever before, thanks to the camera feed on the main screen.

Then there is the debut of Suzuki Connect on the XL6 which allows the owner to interact with the vehicle using his or her smartphone. Check car security, monitor vehicle parameters and more without even being inside the vehicle. This single factor is a great leg up for XL6 and makes it a worthy model for consideration.

XL6 Styling

The XL6 isn't exactly a flashy-looking car and while looks can be subjective, the MPV's visual cues on the outside has found acceptance from the market. The updated XL6 gets only subtle visual upgrades on the outside with the grille being updated slightly and the alloys getting a design tweak, among a few other highlights. If you were expecting a new visual package on the latest XL6, the updates are a bit underwhelming.

XL6 Engine and Transmission

The latest XL6 gets the next-generation 1.5-litre K Series petrol motor. Those who want a diesel engine have to automatically steer clear of Maruti but for all others, it is a competent option to consider. But the biggest highlight is the addition of a six-speed auto transmission unit which replaces the four-speed torque converter from earlier. This new box is definitely better than the one it replaces even if still not the most fluid. But Maruti has played it smart by adding paddle shifters which gives the MPV a breath of beautifully eager air. If you want an automatic to beat the hassles of city commute, the new XL6 is a viable option.

XL6 Space

The XL6 continues to offer a spacious cabin with large windows, respectable knee room and leg space as well as decent space for passengers in the last row. This one factor ought to make the XL6 a winner.

XL6 Price

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 has received a price revision and well, isn't quite as bang for the buck as it was before. Pricing for the model starts at ₹11.29 lakh for the Zeta variant with manual transmission and goes up to ₹14.39 lakh for the Alpha+ with AT. And if you want the dual-tone option, it is at ₹14.55 lakh for the Alpha+ with AT. These prices are ex showroom which means add at least another ₹1.50 lakh to the final, on-road price.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 pricing Manual Automatic Zeta ₹ 11.29 lakh ₹ 12.79 lakh Alpha ₹ 12.29 lakh ₹ 13.79 lakh Alpha+ ₹ 12.89 lakh ₹ 14.39 lakh Alpha+ Dual Tone ₹ 13.05 lakh ₹ 14.55 lakh Ex-showroom prices

While the mid variants are still a good option, paying an on-road price of around ₹16 lakh for the top variant(s) is hardly a bargain.

First Published Date: