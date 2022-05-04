HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Xl6 To Buy Or Ignore? Top 5 Factors To Consider

Maruti Suzuki XL6 - to buy or ignore? Top 5 factors to consider

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is looking at consolidating its position as the MPV of choice. Should you then consider bringing it home?
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 04 May 2022, 09:48 AM
Ideal for highway journeys, the XL6 still remains a very capable daily commute option within city limits.
Ideal for highway journeys, the XL6 still remains a very capable daily commute option within city limits.
Ideal for highway journeys, the XL6 still remains a very capable daily commute option within city limits.
Ideal for highway journeys, the XL6 still remains a very capable daily commute option within city limits.

Maruti Suzuki has had a busy calendar so far this year and is building stamina to keep the momentum up with some very formidable models being updated. The likes of the Baleno, Ertiga and the XL6 are models that have done phenomenally well for the country's largest car maker and have now been updated to better fight respective rivals. The XL6 is the newest to be updated and in a market that is witnessing increased traction for three-row vehicles, could continue to lead the way.

First launched in 2019, the XL6 has had a strong following for those looking at a large-ish MPV without breaking bank. But while the cabin of the XL6 has been spacious indeed, it has suffered from a lack of cutting-edge features thus far. This and a few other factors have been addressed in the 2022 model.

The question then is if the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 deserves your undivided attention if you are out and about for an MPV? Here are top five factors to consider.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
₹ 9.85 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹ 3.15 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹ 3.78 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹ 4.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

XL6 Features

The XL6 has been given notable and practical feature updates which could help it take on newer rivals in the market. While the list may not still be as extensive as the list that Kia Carens boasts, the feature additions are more practical. Take the 360-degree camera, for instance. Parking or taking out the XL6 from tight spots is now easier than ever before, thanks to the camera feed on the main screen.

Then there is the debut of Suzuki Connect on the XL6 which allows the owner to interact with the vehicle using his or her smartphone. Check car security, monitor vehicle parameters and more without even being inside the vehicle. This single factor is a great leg up for XL6 and makes it a worthy model for consideration.

XL6 Styling

The XL6 isn't exactly a flashy-looking car and while looks can be subjective, the MPV's visual cues on the outside has found acceptance from the market. The updated XL6 gets only subtle visual upgrades on the outside with the grille being updated slightly and the alloys getting a design tweak, among a few other highlights. If you were expecting a new visual package on the latest XL6, the updates are a bit underwhelming.

XL6 Engine and Transmission

The latest XL6 gets the next-generation 1.5-litre K Series petrol motor. Those who want a diesel engine have to automatically steer clear of Maruti but for all others, it is a competent option to consider. But the biggest highlight is the addition of a six-speed auto transmission unit which replaces the four-speed torque converter from earlier. This new box is definitely better than the one it replaces even if still not the most fluid. But Maruti has played it smart by adding paddle shifters which gives the MPV a breath of beautifully eager air. If you want an automatic to beat the hassles of city commute, the new XL6 is a viable option.

XL6 Space

The XL6 continues to offer a spacious cabin with large windows, respectable knee room and leg space as well as decent space for passengers in the last row. This one factor ought to make the XL6 a winner.

XL6 Price

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 has received a price revision and well, isn't quite as bang for the buck as it was before. Pricing for the model starts at 11.29 lakh for the Zeta variant with manual transmission and goes up to 14.39 lakh for the Alpha+ with AT. And if you want the dual-tone option, it is at 14.55 lakh for the Alpha+ with AT. These prices are ex showroom which means add at least another 1.50 lakh to the final, on-road price.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 pricing  
 ManualAutomatic
Zeta 11.29 lakh 12.79 lakh
Alpha 12.29 lakh 13.79 lakh
Alpha+ 12.89 lakh 14.39 lakh
Alpha+ Dual Tone 13.05 lakh 14.55 lakh
  Ex-showroom prices

While the mid variants are still a good option, paying an on-road price of around 16 lakh for the top variant(s) is hardly a bargain.

First Published Date: 04 May 2022, 09:48 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki XL6 XL6 Maruti Maruti Suzuki
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara / Escudo SUV launched with full-hybrid tech
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours
Dispatch electric scooter is claimed to be focused for last mile mobility service.
Dispatch teases world's first modular electric scooter, launch in 2023

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki XL6 - to buy or ignore? Top 5 factors to consider
Maruti Suzuki XL6 - to buy or ignore? Top 5 factors to consider
Tata Avinya EV concept, in-depth look: Tata Motors charging the future
Tata Avinya EV concept, in-depth look: Tata Motors charging the future
Tata Avinya EV Concept: First Look
Tata Avinya EV Concept: First Look
In pics: Upcoming Maruti Suzuki-Toyota D22 SUV spied hinting new features
In pics: Upcoming Maruti Suzuki-Toyota D22 SUV spied hinting new features
Maruti Suzuki-Toyota's upcoming Creta rival SUV spied in clearest images yet
Maruti Suzuki-Toyota's upcoming Creta rival SUV spied in clearest images yet

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city