Maruti Suzuki-Toyota's upcoming Creta rival SUV spied in clearest images yet

The D22 SUV will be built on the modified version of Toyota’s TNGA-B (or DNGA) platform and will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 04 May 2022, 08:47 AM
Expect the launch of the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota SUV to take place later this year around the festive season. (Facebook/Anit Katiyar)
Expect the launch of the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota SUV to take place later this year around the festive season. (Facebook/Anit Katiyar)



The global partnership between Suzuki and Toyota is gearing up for a major announcement later this year. Both the brands are collectively developing a new compact SUV which will rival the likes of cars such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The same product has now been spotted getting tested in a completely camouflaged form in Delhi. It is said to be codenamed D22. 

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota SUV design:

While the SUV remains smartly hidden under thick sheets of camouflage, the overall profile of the car is visible, hinting that its size will be comparable with the segment rivals.

At the front, one can see the high mounted LED daytime running lamps, while the main headlamps are positioned slightly lower. The hood of the SUV also features a tad curvaceous profile, however, this pattern could also be a result of the coversheets used to hide the front details. Interestingly, the front main grille is positioned quite lower sporting a honeycomb mash grille layout. Also, the new set of images, confirm the fresh alloy wheel design on the SUV.

The other set of newer details confirmed include the use of turn indicators embedded within the ORVMs of the SUV and boxy wheel arches. The car is also seen with a fairly big greenhouse area which should give the occupants an airy feel inside the cabin.

The Suzuki-Toyota SUV can be sporting quite a raked rear glass with roof mounted spoiler. 

 


Over the rear, the SUV can be seen sporting quite a slanted design for the rear tail gate. There is also a small roof spoiler at the back along with a sharp fin type antenna. The rear glass also gets a wiper. The rear bumper is also seen sporting quite a muscular and flared up stance, along with provisions for the rear parking sensors. 

(Also see: Full image gallery of the spotted Suzuki-Toyota D22 SUV)

Upcoming Maruti-Toyota SUV engine and platform:

This SUV will be a proper joint development exercise between Suzuki and Toyota globally. And will be built on the modified (localised) version of Toyota’s TNGA-B (or DNGA) platform. 

Also, Toyota is ramping up its hybrid range in the Indian market, and the upcoming SUV will be one of the new takers of its hybrid technology that will also help the automaker to establish more authority in the segment. Expect this model to get fitted with a mild-hybrid system initially which could be updated with a fully-hybrid powertrain in the next few years.

New Maruti-Toyota SUV launch: 

Expect the launch to take place later this year around the festive season. The initial product could be seen out from Toyota, while Maruti Suzuki's version of the same could be launched next year. 

First Published Date: 04 May 2022, 07:43 AM IST
