In pics: Upcoming Maruti Suzuki-Toyota D22 SUV spied hinting new features
The upcoming SUV from Maruti Suzuki and Toyota is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are collectively developing a new compact SUV which will rival the likes of cars such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It has been codenamed D22 SUV.
The upcoming D22 SUV from Suzuki-Toyota will get high mounted LED DRLs which will also act as turn indicators, as suggest by the spy image.
Over the rear, the D22 SUV can be seen sporting quite a slanted design for the rear tail gate. There is also a small roof spoiler at the back along with a sharp fin type antenna.
The rear bumper on the upcoming D22 SUV can be seen sporting quite a muscular design, along with provisions for the rear parking sensors.
This SUV will be a proper joint development exercise between Suzuki and Toyota globally. And will be built on the modified (localised) version of Toyota’s TNGA-B (or DNGA) platform.
First Published Date: 04 May 2022, 08:44 AM IST
