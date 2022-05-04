HT Auto
In pics: Upcoming Maruti Suzuki-Toyota D22 SUV spied hinting new features

The upcoming SUV from Maruti Suzuki and Toyota is expected to go on sale in India later this year. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 May 2022, 08:44 AM
Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are collectively developing a new compact SUV which will rival the likes of cars such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It has been codenamed D22 SUV. 
1/5 Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are collectively developing a new compact SUV which will rival the likes of cars such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It has been codenamed D22 SUV.  (Facebook/Anit Katiyar)
The upcoming D22 SUV from Suzuki-Toyota will get high mounted LED DRLs which will also act as turn indicators, as suggest by the spy image. 
2/5 The upcoming D22 SUV from Suzuki-Toyota will get high mounted LED DRLs which will also act as turn indicators, as suggest by the spy image.  (Facebook/Anit Katiyar)
Over the rear, the D22 SUV can be seen sporting quite a slanted design for the rear tail gate. There is also a small roof spoiler at the back along with a sharp fin type antenna.
3/5 Over the rear, the D22 SUV can be seen sporting quite a slanted design for the rear tail gate. There is also a small roof spoiler at the back along with a sharp fin type antenna. (Facebook/Anit Katiyar)
The rear bumper on the upcoming D22 SUV can be seen sporting quite a muscular design, along with provisions for the rear parking sensors.
4/5 The rear bumper on the upcoming D22 SUV can be seen sporting quite a muscular design, along with provisions for the rear parking sensors. (Facebook/Anit Katiyar)
This SUV will be a proper joint development exercise between Suzuki and Toyota globally. And will be built on the modified (localised) version of Toyota’s TNGA-B (or DNGA) platform.
5/5 This SUV will be a proper joint development exercise between Suzuki and Toyota globally. And will be built on the modified (localised) version of Toyota’s TNGA-B (or DNGA) platform. (Facebook/Anit Katiyar)
