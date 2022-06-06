HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki production grows over three-fold in May, rolls out 164,859 cars

Maruti Suzuki's passenger vehicle production in May 2022 was 160,459 units, as compared to 40,628 units rolled out in the same month of 2021.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jun 2022, 12:36 PM
Maruti Suzuki reports growth of more than three-fold in its production volume in May 2022, with 164,859 cars rolled out last month. The automaker stated in a release that it produced 40,924 cars in the same month a year ago. The production growth comes at a time when the auto industry is gradually coming out of the chip crisis that impacted the global automotive production and sales for nearly two years.

(Also Read: Maruti finalizes site for plant in Haryana, 2.5 lakh cars per year in 1st phase)

Maruti Suzuki reported that its total passenger vehicle production in May 2022 was 160,459 units, as compared to 40,628 units rolled out in the same month of 2021. The automaker also stated that in the mini and compact car segment its production has increased significantly in May 2022 to 111,009 units from 30,026 units recorded in May 2021. In the mid-size segment, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has witnessed a total rollout of 1,817 units last month, as compared to 534 units produced in May last year.

In the utility vehicle segment, where models such as Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 sit, Maruti Suzuki has recorded a total production of 36,941 units last month, registering nearly four times growth from 9,106 units rolled out in May last year.

The automaker has said the shortage of electronic components such as microchips had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during May 2022. It also said that the production of May 2022 is not comparable with the number of vehicles produced in the same month a year ago, as manufacturing was severely impacted due to Covid-19 related disruptions at that time.

First Published Date: 06 Jun 2022, 12:36 PM IST
