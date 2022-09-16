Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key comparisons

Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki and Urban Cruiser Hyryder from Toyota aren't just competing against well-established rivals in the mid-size SUV space but will also take on each other.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are two big-ticket launches in the country and are all set to compete in the highly lucrative mid-size SUV space which is currently dominated by the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and MG Hector, among others. Both Maruti Suzuki and Toyota may have arrived late to the segment but have tag-teamed to take up the challenge of challenging these heavyweights and well-entrenched rivals. But while both Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder may be technical twins and have a whole lot in common - mostly in terms of specifications, there are some key differences as well.

The Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a result of a joint venture between Toyota and Suzuki. Both models would be manufactured at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) plant in Karnataka's Bidadi. And there is no denying that both would also be ferociously competing against each other as well and being the newest mid-size SUVs, would look to grab the maximum attention.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Exterior styling

The biggest point of difference between Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is in terms of how both the vehicles look from the outside. The SUVs have their own unique design highlights and are easy to distinguish on the road.

The Hyryder gets sleek DRLs on either side of a closed-off front chrome grille with the Toyota logo and glossy black strips surrounding it. The front bumper is quite prominent while the the head light units are placed below the DRLs.

The headlight units on the Grand Vitara too are placed under the three-pod DRL LED light strip - seen earlier on the 2022 Baleno, but the Maruti Suzuki model is far closer to the international-spec of the S-Cross with its much larger grille with gloss black accents.

From the side, both models look largely similar but the alloy design on the 17-inch wheels are different.

Over at the rear, the fundamental design philosophy is similar but both Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have some unique highlights on offer. While the Grand Vitara gets a light bar that connects the two LED tail lights, there is a chrome bar strip in the middle of the two tail lights on the Hyryder. The design of these tail lights too ae different - a three-pod design is on the Maruti Suzuki model while the Toyota SUV gets C-shaped lights.

Urban Cruiser Hyryder has more body colour options than the Vitara Brezza. The Toyota model has seven monotone and four dual-tone options while the Maruti Suzuki SUV will be offered with six monotone and three dual-tone choices.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Feature highlights

The differences tend to fade once one steps inside the two vehicles. In fact, apart from the colour theme, there's not much to differentiate. Feature highlights like the 9-inch Smart Pro Play Plus. main infotainment display, the driver display, the size of the panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, Head-Up Display, Surround-View Camera - are identical.

Since the dimensions of both vehicles are same, the space on the inside too is identical. Both model gets AWD variants with four drive modes - Auto, Sand, Snow and Lock. This is courtesy Suzuki AllGrip Select technology although Toyota doesn't make use of this name in its spec-sheet.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Engine comparison

Nothing to distinguish between Grand Vitara and Hyryder in terms of engine and other mechanical specifications either. Both models are powered by 1.5L K15C petrol engine with a mild hybrid tech but the mainstay in the battle against other rivals would be the 3-cylinder 1.5L TNGA Atkinson petrol with a strong hybrid tech.

The mild-hybrid engine on both Grand Vitara and Hyryder produces 101 hp and offers 138 Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque convertor unit. The MT variants will also come with AWD, as previously mentioned. There are four drive modes here - Auto, Sand, Snow and Lock.

The strong hybrid technology from Toyota, however, is likely to get maximum attention because it not only offers more power than what's on offer on the other engine but the claimed mileage is also significantly higher. The combined output is at 114 hp and there is 122 Nm of torque, and the claimed mileage is at almost 28 kmpl. The mileage on the mild-hybrid model is claimed to be around 20 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Pricing

The official launch of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is expected later this month and the pricing would be known only then.

Toyota has announced the pricing of only the top four variants of the Hyryder with the complete price structure also expected later this month.

Variants Price (ex-showroom) V eDrive 2WD HYBRID ₹ 18,99,000 G eDrive 2WD HYBRID ₹ 17,49,000 S eDrive 2WD HYBRID ₹ 15,11,000 V AT 2WD NEO DRIVE ₹ 17,09,000

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Which one should you buy?

Considering the wide list of similarities between the two SUVs, the choice between the two would largely boil down to three factors - which brand is preferred, which exterior styling is more appealing and the pricing.

