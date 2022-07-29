Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives over 20,000 bookings

Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki is the first-ever mid-size SUV from the company and will be sold through its Nexa chain of dealerships.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was unveiled to the world in a glitzy event earlier this month and the company is now prepping its flagship SUV for an official launch ahead of the upcoming festive season. Bookings for the Grand Vitara were opened on July 11 and in these around three weeks, Maruti Suzuki has received over 20,000 bookings.

Company sources reveal that while the response for the Grand Vitara was strong when the booking was first started, the traction for the mid-size SUV has only increased post the official unveil. It is also indicated that a large chunk of those who have booked the Grand Vitara have reserved the model with strong hybrid technology. The Grand Vitara would come with two petrol engine choices - a 1.5-litre mild hybrid system which offers 100 bhp and 135 Nm of torque while the other is a 1.5-litre strong hybrid motor with 114 bhp. This engine is being touted as the game-changer because - among other reasons - it would offer a claimed fuel efficiency of almost 28 kms per litre.

Maruti Suzuki is the country's largest car maker and has always had a tight grip over the small and hatchback car segments. Its Brezza too has dominated the sub-compact SUV space for years but at a time when customer preference is strongly in favour of SUVs of all shapes and sizes, Maruti may have been losing ground. This lost ground is what the Grand Vitara is looking to make up.

Intelligent Hybrid Engine 1.5L K-Series Engine Max Torque 122Nm@4400-4800 rpm 136.8Nm@4400rpm Max Power Engine: 68kW@5500rpm

Total System: 85kW 75.8kW@6000rpm

The mid-size SUV segment in the country continues to be dominated by Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos while the likes of Tata Harrier and MG Hector too fare well. The recently-launched Mahindra Scorpio-N is promising to intensify the rivalry. But Suzuki and Toyota have combined forces to not just enter the field of play but play big. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has also been officially unveiled. Both Hyryder and Grand Vitara would be manufactured at the Toyota facility in Karnataka and would be the only two mid-size SUVs in the country with strong hybrid technology.

