HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Receives Over 20,000 Bookings

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives over 20,000 bookings

Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki is the first-ever mid-size SUV from the company and will be sold through its Nexa chain of dealerships.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 29 Jul 2022, 12:59 PM
Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki is digging in heels to propel the company in the lucrative mid-size SUV space.
Maruti Suzuki has entered the mid-size SUV segment with the new Grand Vitara SUV while pre-bookings for the model have been opened for a token amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,000.
In terms of exterior design, the model features a split headlamp design and projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps. 
At the rear, there is a sleek LED tail lamps. Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in six monotone colors and three dual-tone colors.
In terms of dimensions, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara measures 4345 mm in length, 1645 mm in height, 1795 mm in width and 2600 mm in wheelbase.
On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets a dual-tone theme of black and brown. The seats are finished in faux black leather with champagne gold accents in strong hybrid variant whereas the smart hybrid variant will get silver accents.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes loaded with features such as heads-up display, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree parking camera, and connected car technology. Other features on offer are ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, keyless entry, rear AC vents, a push button to start/stop the engine, and USB ports among others. 
The Grand Vitara SUV also gets wireless phone charging feature. There is also a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
In terms of safety features, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill descent control, rear disc brakes, hill hold assist, electronic stability program,
Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre mild hybrid engine that we have seen on other Maruti Suzuki vehicles while the other one is a new 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine that has been developed with Toyota.
Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki is digging in heels to propel the company in the lucrative mid-size SUV space.
View all Images
Maruti Suzuki has entered the mid-size SUV segment with the new Grand Vitara SUV while pre-bookings for the model have been opened for a token amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,000.
1/9
Maruti Suzuki has entered the mid-size SUV segment with the new Grand Vitara SUV while pre-bookings for the model have been opened for a token amount of 11,000.
In terms of exterior design, the model features a split headlamp design and projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps. 
2/9
In terms of exterior design, the model features a split headlamp design and projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps. 
At the rear, there is a sleek LED tail lamps. Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in six monotone colors and three dual-tone colors.
3/9
At the rear, there is a sleek LED tail lamps. Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in six monotone colors and three dual-tone colors.
In terms of dimensions, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara measures 4345 mm in length, 1645 mm in height, 1795 mm in width and 2600 mm in wheelbase.
4/9
In terms of dimensions, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara measures 4345 mm in length, 1645 mm in height, 1795 mm in width and 2600 mm in wheelbase.
On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets a dual-tone theme of black and brown. The seats are finished in faux black leather with champagne gold accents in strong hybrid variant whereas the smart hybrid variant will get silver accents.
5/9
On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets a dual-tone theme of black and brown. The seats are finished in faux black leather with champagne gold accents in strong hybrid variant whereas the smart hybrid variant will get silver accents.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes loaded with features such as heads-up display, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree parking camera, and connected car technology. Other features on offer are ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, keyless entry, rear AC vents, a push button to start/stop the engine, and USB ports among others. 
6/9
2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes loaded with features such as heads-up display, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree parking camera, and connected car technology. Other features on offer are ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, keyless entry, rear AC vents, a push button to start/stop the engine, and USB ports among others. 
The Grand Vitara SUV also gets wireless phone charging feature. There is also a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
7/9
The Grand Vitara SUV also gets wireless phone charging feature. There is also a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
In terms of safety features, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill descent control, rear disc brakes, hill hold assist, electronic stability program,
8/9
In terms of safety features, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill descent control, rear disc brakes, hill hold assist, electronic stability program,
Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre mild hybrid engine that we have seen on other Maruti Suzuki vehicles while the other one is a new 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine that has been developed with Toyota.
9/9
Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre mild hybrid engine that we have seen on other Maruti Suzuki vehicles while the other one is a new 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine that has been developed with Toyota.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was unveiled to the world in a glitzy event earlier this month and the company is now prepping its flagship SUV for an official launch ahead of the upcoming festive season. Bookings for the Grand Vitara were opened on July 11 and in these around three weeks, Maruti Suzuki has received over 20,000 bookings.

Company sources reveal that while the response for the Grand Vitara was strong when the booking was first started, the traction for the mid-size SUV has only increased post the official unveil. It is also indicated that a large chunk of those who have booked the Grand Vitara have reserved the model with strong hybrid technology. The Grand Vitara would come with two petrol engine choices - a 1.5-litre mild hybrid system which offers 100 bhp and 135 Nm of torque while the other is a 1.5-litre strong hybrid motor with 114 bhp. This engine is being touted as the game-changer because - among other reasons - it would offer a claimed fuel efficiency of almost 28 kms per litre.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Maruti Suzuki is the country's largest car maker and has always had a tight grip over the small and hatchback car segments. Its Brezza too has dominated the sub-compact SUV space for years but at a time when customer preference is strongly in favour of SUVs of all shapes and sizes, Maruti may have been losing ground. This lost ground is what the Grand Vitara is looking to make up.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
 Intelligent Hybrid Engine1.5L K-Series Engine
Max Torque122Nm@4400-4800 rpm136.8Nm@4400rpm
Max PowerEngine: 68kW@5500rpm
Total System: 85kW		75.8kW@6000rpm

The mid-size SUV segment in the country continues to be dominated by Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos while the likes of Tata Harrier and MG Hector too fare well. The recently-launched Mahindra Scorpio-N is promising to intensify the rivalry. But Suzuki and Toyota have combined forces to not just enter the field of play but play big. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has also been officially unveiled. Both Hyryder and Grand Vitara would be manufactured at the Toyota facility in Karnataka and would be the only two mid-size SUVs in the country with strong hybrid technology.

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2022, 12:59 PM IST
TAGS: Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Maruti Maruti Suzuki
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
How cutting-edge features may snatch away your control of your own car
Google Maps has launched Google Street View in India after it was banned in 2011. (Photo: Screenshot of Delhi streets from Google Street View)
How to use Google Street View for navigation
Indonesia - which is home to the world's third-largest tropical forests but is also its biggest producer of palm oil - has steadily increased the portion in its biodiesel mandate derived from palm oil since 2018 to boost demand.
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
The off-road-worthy Lamborghini comes with additional lighting systems, body cladding and more accessories to take on a tough challenge.
In pics: This Lamborghini likes it rough, rages on challenging terrain
File photo used for representational purpose.
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators to share cost to train women as drivers

Trending this Week

Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV bookings to start tomorrow at ₹21,000
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV bookings to start tomorrow at 21,000
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, India's first, to start trial run from September
Xiaomi plans of $10 billion car project may hit regulatory barrier
Xiaomi plans of $10 billion car project may hit regulatory barrier
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives over 20,000 bookings
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives over 20,000 bookings
Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi's electric car project hits regulatory roadblock
Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi's electric car project hits regulatory roadblock

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city