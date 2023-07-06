HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki begins exports of Fronx compact SUV

Maruti Suzuki has commenced exports of its newly launched compact SUV Fronx. The first batch of 556 units was shipped to destinations in Latin America, Middle East and Africa from Mundra, Mumbai and Pipavav Ports. The move is in line with the government's ‘Make in India’ initiative. Maruti Fronx compact SUV comes based on the company's popular premium hatchback, Baleno.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jul 2023, 16:20 PM
Maruti Suzuki Fronx being shipped from ports in Mundra, Mumbai and Pipavav.
Fronx was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January and aims to help the company expand its SUV portfolio and capture a larger share of the market. It is offered under the company's Nexa retail chain and is therefore positioned as a premium alternative to Brezza. It sources power from a 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet which makes a comeback after it was first offered on the now shelved Baleno RS.

Fronx is offered across five broad variants with two engine options and three transmission choices. Fronx is offered with a choice of two engine options - a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor and the 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet mentioned above. The 1.2 NA petrol engine is mated to a manual transmission or an AMT unit while the turbo engine comes with manual transmission or an automatic gearbox.

The SUV comes equipped with features such as Head-Up Display unit, a nine-inch infotainment screen, four speakers plus two tweeter set up, Suzuki Connect telematics, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, engine start-stop, cruise control and front footwell illumination, among others.

In terms of safety features, Fronx comes with 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ABS with EBD, Hill-Hold Assist, four airbags, among others. The company further claims that the Fronx is based on the HEARTECT platform which gives it a safe shell and structural rigidity.

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2023, 16:12 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Fronx Maruti Suzuki

