Planning for Maruti Suzuki Fronx? Consider these facts before buying

Maruti Suzuki Fronx debuted at the Auto Expo 2023 in February this year and grabbed everyone's attention immediately. Launched soon after the automotive event, the Fronx comes as a premium SUV based on the Baleno and is sold through the same Nexa retail network as the hatchback. While the automaker has witnessed a pretty good response for the Fronx within a short span after its launch in the market, there remains a question. Is Maruti Suzuki Fronx a value-for-money car?

Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a host of features that make it appealing. Besides the eye-catching design, the car comes with a host of upmarket features inside its cabin. However, its lower variants Sigma, Delta and Delta Plus lack a few features that are available in a majority of modern cars. Despite being touted as a premium car and priced between ₹7.46 lakh and ₹9.72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), lacking these features in the Sigma, Delta and Delta Plus trims certainly impacts the score of the Fronx's lower variants' value-for-money.

Here is a quick look at what features the Maruti Suzuki Fronx lacks in its lower variants which should have been there.

Reverse camera

One of the most missed features in the Sigma, Delta and Delta Plus trims of the Fronx is the reverse camera. One of the most used utility features, the reverse camera helps the drivers while reversing the vehicle in a congested space to check the rear of the car for obstacles. This is also one of the safety features almost all modern cars come in the same range, where Fronx sits. The Fronx gets a reverse camera only in the Zeta and Alpha trims. The three lower trims don't get this feature. Even the 360-degree camera, which is one of the USPs of the SUV, is available only in the top-end Alpha trim.

Start-stop button

The start-stop push button is one of the highly common features available in a majority of modern cars, especially in the premium cars. Maruti Suzuki Fronx's lower trims don't get this feature, despite the car being touted as a premium one. A push start-stop button saves the driver from the hassle of searching for the keys in his or her pocket and twisting it every time to start or stop the engine, which becomes irritating in congested city traffic conditions.

Headlight issue

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with three separate headlamps in one console, designed quite similarly to the Tata Safari and Harrier. However, the user manual of the Fronx claims that the headlamps can not be changed separately. If the owner intends to change the headlamps separately, he or she has to change the whole unit in case any of the three lamps are not working.

