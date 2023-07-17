HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG: Which one should you choose

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Fronx CNG at a starting price of 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom). This comes strengthening the automaker's position in the CNG-powered vehicle segment in India. Interestingly, the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG comes right after the launch of the Hyundai Exter, which has been introduced in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG options. No wonder, this would intensify the competition in the CNG-powered SUV segment.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM
Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG has been launched immediately after the launch of the Hyundai Exter CNG, increasing intensity in the CNG-powered SUV segment.
The Baleno-based SUV sold through the Nexa retail network is expected to boost the Maruti Suzuki model's appeal further, considering the rising demands for CNG-powered vehicles amidst the high cost of fossil fuels. CNG offers the customers additional range and significantly lower cost of ownership in terms of expense on fuel. Also, CNG is known for offering higher mileage compared to petrol or diesel.

Also Read : Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx: Price, features, specs and engines compared

Here is a comparison between the Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG and Hyundai Exter CNG.

Watch: Hyundai Exter SUV launched in India: First Look

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG: Price

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG is priced between 8.41 lakh and 9.31 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai Exter CNG is available at a price range of 8.24 lakh and 8.97 lakh (ex-showroom). While both the SUV's CNG-powered versions are priced tightly against each other, the Hyundai Exter CNG is available at a slightly lower rate compared to its competitor.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG: Specification

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG is a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a factory-fitted CNG kit. The four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox churns out 88.50 bhp of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. While running in CNG mode, the power output drops to 76 bhp at 6,000 rpm and torque gets reduced to 98.5 Nm at 4,300 rpm. The CNG powertrain offers 28.51 km/kg mileage.

Hyundai Exter CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre bi-fuel Kappa petrol engine mated to a factory-fitted CNG kit. Paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, the four-cylinder engine kicks out 67.72 bhp of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 95.2 Nm. of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. It returns 27.1 km/kg mileage.

First Published Date: 17 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST

