HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Dzire Cng Version Launch Likely To Happen Soon

Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG version launch likely to happen soon

Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the best-selling sedan in India, is expected to expand its range with the addition of a CNG version in coming days.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2022, 02:43 PM
Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the best-selling sedan in India, is expected to expand its range with the addition of a CNG version in coming days.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the best-selling sedan in India, is expected to expand its range with the addition of a CNG version in coming days.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG version launch likely to happen soon
Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the best-selling sedan in India, is expected to expand its range with the addition of a CNG version in coming days.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the best-selling sedan in India, is expected to expand its range with the addition of a CNG version in coming days.

After Celerio, Maruti Suzuki is likely to drive in yet another CNG model to India soon. India's largest carmaker is reportedly planning to launch the CNG version of Dzire sub-compact sedan. According to reports, some of the Maruti dealers have started to take bookings of Dzire CNG have and that the company has already started dealer training in its showrooms.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.92 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.32 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.24 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 3.15 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 3.78 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki launched the CNG version of the Celerio last month. The CNG version was added to the new generation Celerio's range within months of its launch.

Maruti Dzire is currently India's best-selling sedan. With more than 10,000 units sold every month, Dzire competes in the sub-compact sedan segment rivalling the likes of Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and Honda Amaze among others. In February, Maruti sold 17,438 units of Dzire with an impressive year-on-year growth of 46.5 percent.

The CNG version of the Dzire sedan has already been spotted during testing. The DZire CNG variant is likely to come powered with a 1.2-litre, K12M VVT petrol engine paired with a CNG kit which would generate 71bhp power and 95Nm of torque.

Once launched, the Dzire CNG version will take on the likes of Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura, which are priced at 8.29 lakh and 7.74 lakh, respectively. The existing models of DZire is available in the market with only petrol engines and are priced between 6.09 lakh and 9.13 lakh.

According to reports, Maruti Suzuki is also likely to bring CNG variants of the Swift hatchback and Vitara Brezza subcompact SUV in the market soon. The new Brezza is likely to get major changes inside and outside along with a new 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The 2022 Maruti Brezza could also be offered with a hybrid system instead of the existing mild hybrid technology. It is likely to be packed with several segment-first features.

(Also read this article in Hindi)

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2022, 02:43 PM IST
TAGS: Dzire Dzire CNG CNG Maruti Dzire CNG Maruti Dzire Maruti Maruti Suzuki
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Kia to enter electric pickup truck segment, plans to launch two models by 2027
Kia to enter electric pickup truck segment, plans to launch two models by 2027
Get set to pay even more for petrol, diesel as price jump looms on horizon
Get set to pay even more for petrol, diesel as price jump looms on horizon
Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG version launch likely to happen soon
Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG version launch likely to happen soon
Skill-Lync ties up with Renault Nissan Tech to train professionals
Skill-Lync ties up with Renault Nissan Tech to train professionals
Shared mobility platform Yulu achieves over three-million battery swaps so far
Shared mobility platform Yulu achieves over three-million battery swaps so far

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city