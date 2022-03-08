HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Dzire Cng Launched, Mileage Over 31 Kmpkg. Check Price Here

Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG launched, mileage over 31 kmpkg. Check price here

Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG joins the list of other CNG models from the brand that includes Celerio, WagonR etc.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2022, 01:12 PM
Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is available in two trims - VXI and ZXI.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is available in two trims - VXI and ZXI.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG launched, mileage over 31 kmpkg. Check price here
Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is available in two trims - VXI and ZXI.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is available in two trims - VXI and ZXI.

Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday has announced the launch of the CNG variant of the Dzire sedan. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is available in two variants - VXI and ZXI, priced at 8.14 lakh and 8.82 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The Dzoire CNG sedan is available for subscription as well.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.67 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.92 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.32 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.24 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki has said that the Dzire CNG model's monthly subscription fee starts from 16,999.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG will compete with rivals like Hyundai Aura CNG and Tata Tigor CNG which sit in the same segment. Also, the CNG variant of Maruti Suzuki Dzire joins the list of other CNG cars from the automaker that includes Celerio, WagonR etc. With the launch of this CNG sedan, Maruti Suzuki now has a total of nine CNG cars in its lineup.

(Also watch: 2022 Tata Tigor iCNG: First drive review)

Maruti Suzuki claims the launch of the CNG variant of the Dzire sedan is aligned with the Indian government's vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in India's primary energy mix from 6.2 per cent now to 15 per cent by 2030.

CNG is considered a cleaner and greener fuel compared to petrol and diesel. Also, CNG offers better mileage than petrol and diesel. This eventually results in more cost efficiency for the CNG car owners.

In terms of design, the Dzire CNG is the same as its petrol-powered variant. The only change is the addition of the factory fit CNG kit in the boot storage. The CNG kit works with the 1.2-litre K-Series dual-jet dual VVT petrol engine. This engine is in CNG mode and churns out 77 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 98.5 Nm of torque. Also, it returns 31.12 km/kg mileage as well.

Speaking about the launch of Dzire CNG, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that with transformative technology like the S-CNG, more and more customers are actively looking to switch to S-CNG vehicles to fulfill their mobility requirements.

"Today, we have the largest portfolio of 9 green S-CNG vehicles. With low running costs and high fuel efficiency of S-CNG vehicles, their demand has tremendously gone up as we have witnessed a 19% CAGR increase in our S-CNG sales in the past five years. This is a testimony that customers are increasingly embracing technologically advanced, eco-friendly, factory-fitted and safe Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles," he said.

 

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2022, 12:33 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Dzire Maruti Suziki Dzie CNg Maruti Suzuki CNG
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG launched, mileage over 31 kmpkg. Check price here
Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG launched, mileage over 31 kmpkg. Check price here
Volkswagen reveals interiors of ID.Buzz EV, uses recycled materials
Volkswagen reveals interiors of ID.Buzz EV, uses recycled materials
Volkswagen Virtus sedan breaks cover, to challenge Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna
Volkswagen Virtus sedan breaks cover, to challenge Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna
Okinawa Okhi 90 teased again ahead of launch. Check details
Okinawa Okhi 90 teased again ahead of launch. Check details
Kia launches ‘MyKia’ app for enhanced digital sales and service outreach
Kia launches ‘MyKia’ app for enhanced digital sales and service outreach

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city