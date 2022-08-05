Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Variant-wise feature list

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the most popular offerings from the brand. The compact SUV competes with rivals like Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet and Nissan Magnite. The automaker recently updated the Brezza, erstwhile known as Vitara Brezza with a restyled approach along with a host of features. The new Brezza comes available in four different trim options - LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. This means the trim options are similar to before.

Here is a variant-wise list of features for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

LXI VXI [Over LXI] ZXI [Over VXI] ZXI+ [Over ZXI] Exterior Steel wheels with wheel cover

Bi-halogen headlamps

Roof spoiler

LED rear combination lamp

Shark fin antenna

Body cladding

Front and rear skid plate 16-inch alloy wheels

Dual LED projector headlamps

LED DRLs

Roof rails

Dual tone colour options

Silver skid plates Diamond-cut alloys

Automatic headlamps

LED front fog lamps Interior Single-tone interior theme

Flat bottom steering wheel

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Auto up/down function for the driver’s side window

Rear AC vents

Keyless entry

Tilt adjustment for the steering wheel Chrome plated inside door handles

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Adjustable rear seat headrest

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Automatic climate control

7-inch SmartPlay studio touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Steering-mounted audio controls

4 speakers Dual-tone interior theme

Luggage lamp

Front footwell ambient lighting

Electric sunroof

Cruise control

60:40 rear split seats

Push start-stop ignition

Rear centre armrest with cup holder

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen system

Arkamys tuned sound system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Onboard voice assistant (Hi Suzuki) Ambient lighting

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Wireless charging

Rear fast charging USB

Sliding front centre armrest

Cooled glove box

Auto-folding ORVMs

Head-up display

9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system

Arkamys Surround Sense tuned sound system Safety ESP

Hill-hold assist

Dual fron t airbags

ISOFIX Rear defogger Rear parking camera

Rear wiper and washer 360-degree camera

6 airbags

Auto day/night IRVM

Price

Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹13.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Exterior

Maruti Suzuki Brezza retains the basic silhoutte of the Vitara Brezza. However, several styling elements are entirely new to the Brezza. The headlamps and front grille have been updated, while the fog lamps and bumpers too come with a revised appearance.

A dual colour theme, turn indicator integrated ORVMs, LED projector lamps, integrated LED daytime running lights, and LED fog lamps come enhancing the style quotient of the SUV. The SUV runs on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, while the roof racks and silver skid plates add zing to the car.

Features

Maruti Suzuki not only updated the exterior of the new Brezza, but it also comes with an updated interior. The cabin sports a wide range of advanced features for better creature comfort and convenience. It gets a flat bottom steering wheel, electrically adjustable ORVMs, auto up/down function for the driver’s side window, rear AC vents, keyless entry, tilt adjustable steering wheel, Tilt adjustment for the steering wheel

The touchscreen gets a seven-inch display along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Also, the SUV's cabin comes equipped with four speakers. The top-end trim gets a nine-inch display at the centre console, while the sound system comes from Arkamys.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes with a host of safety features including dual front airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX, rear defogger, rear parking camera, rear wiper and washer, and a 360-degree camera. The top trim gets six airbags and auto day/night IRVM.

Engine

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available with a single 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine. The engine is paired with Smart Hybrid technology that allows it to run in EV mode as well. This can be termed Maruti Suzuki's initial step toward electric mobility. The engine is capable of churning out 75.8 kW peak power at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. Transmission options include a six-speed automatic unit. The engine offers up to 20.15 kmpl of fuel efficiency.

