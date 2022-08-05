HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Variant-wise feature list

Maruti Suzuki Brezza competes with rivals like Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Aug 2022, 09:24 AM
Maruti Suzuki Brezza has the same dimensions as the outgoing Vitara Brezza.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the most popular offerings from the brand. The compact SUV competes with rivals like Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet and Nissan Magnite. The automaker recently updated the Brezza, erstwhile known as Vitara Brezza with a restyled approach along with a host of features. The new Brezza comes available in four different trim options - LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. This means the trim options are similar to before.

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza drive review: Veteran champion takes fresh guard)

Here is a variant-wise list of features for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

 

LXI

VXI [Over LXI]ZXI [Over VXI]ZXI+ [Over ZXI]
Exterior
  • Steel wheels with wheel cover
  • Bi-halogen headlamps
  • Roof spoiler
  • LED rear combination lamp
  • Shark fin antenna
  • Body cladding
  • Front and rear skid plate
 
  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Dual LED projector headlamps
  • LED DRLs
  • Roof rails
  • Dual tone colour options
  • Silver skid plates
  • Diamond-cut alloys
  • Automatic headlamps
  • LED front fog lamps
Interior
  • Single-tone interior theme
  • Flat bottom steering wheel
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • Auto up/down function for the driver’s side window
  • Rear AC vents
  • Keyless entry
  • Tilt adjustment for the steering wheel
  • Chrome plated inside door handles
  • Height adjustable driver’s seat
  • Adjustable rear seat headrest
  • Electrically foldable ORVMs
  • Automatic climate control
  • 7-inch SmartPlay studio touchscreen system
  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Steering-mounted audio controls
  • 4 speakers
  • Dual-tone interior theme
  • Luggage lamp
  • Front footwell ambient lighting
  • Electric sunroof
  • Cruise control
  • 60:40 rear split seats
  • Push start-stop ignition
  • Rear centre armrest with cup holder
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen system
  • Arkamys tuned sound system
  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Onboard voice assistant (Hi Suzuki)
  • Ambient lighting
  • Leather wrapped steering wheel
  • Wireless charging
  • Rear fast charging USB 
  • Sliding front centre armrest
  • Cooled glove box
  • Auto-folding ORVMs
  • Head-up display
  • 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system
  • Arkamys Surround Sense tuned sound system
Safety
  • ESP
  • Hill-hold assist
  • Dual fron t airbags
  • ISOFIX
  • Rear defogger
  • Rear parking camera
  • Rear wiper and washer
  • 360-degree camera
  • 6 airbags
  • Auto day/night IRVM

Price

Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes priced between 7.99 lakh and 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Exterior

Maruti Suzuki Brezza retains the basic silhoutte of the Vitara Brezza. However, several styling elements are entirely new to the Brezza. The headlamps and front grille have been updated, while the fog lamps and bumpers too come with a revised appearance.

A dual colour theme, turn indicator integrated ORVMs, LED projector lamps, integrated LED daytime running lights, and LED fog lamps come enhancing the style quotient of the SUV. The SUV runs on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, while the roof racks and silver skid plates add zing to the car.

Features

Maruti Suzuki not only updated the exterior of the new Brezza, but it also comes with an updated interior. The cabin sports a wide range of advanced features for better creature comfort and convenience. It gets a flat bottom steering wheel, electrically adjustable ORVMs, auto up/down function for the driver’s side window, rear AC vents, keyless entry, tilt adjustable steering wheel, Tilt adjustment for the steering wheel

The touchscreen gets a seven-inch display along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Also, the SUV's cabin comes equipped with four speakers. The top-end trim gets a nine-inch display at the centre console, while the sound system comes from Arkamys.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes with a host of safety features including dual front airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX, rear defogger, rear parking camera, rear wiper and washer, and a 360-degree camera. The top trim gets six airbags and auto day/night IRVM.

Engine

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available with a single 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine. The engine is paired with Smart Hybrid technology that allows it to run in EV mode as well. This can be termed Maruti Suzuki's initial step toward electric mobility. The engine is capable of churning out 75.8 kW peak power at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. Transmission options include a six-speed automatic unit. The engine offers up to 20.15 kmpl of fuel efficiency.

First Published Date: 05 Aug 2022, 09:24 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Brezza
