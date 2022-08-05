Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Variant-wise feature list
Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the most popular offerings from the brand. The compact SUV competes with rivals like Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet and Nissan Magnite. The automaker recently updated the Brezza, erstwhile known as Vitara Brezza with a restyled approach along with a host of features. The new Brezza comes available in four different trim options - LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. This means the trim options are similar to before.
Here is a variant-wise list of features for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
Price
Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹13.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Exterior
Maruti Suzuki Brezza retains the basic silhoutte of the Vitara Brezza. However, several styling elements are entirely new to the Brezza. The headlamps and front grille have been updated, while the fog lamps and bumpers too come with a revised appearance.
A dual colour theme, turn indicator integrated ORVMs, LED projector lamps, integrated LED daytime running lights, and LED fog lamps come enhancing the style quotient of the SUV. The SUV runs on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, while the roof racks and silver skid plates add zing to the car.
Features
Maruti Suzuki not only updated the exterior of the new Brezza, but it also comes with an updated interior. The cabin sports a wide range of advanced features for better creature comfort and convenience. It gets a flat bottom steering wheel, electrically adjustable ORVMs, auto up/down function for the driver’s side window, rear AC vents, keyless entry, tilt adjustable steering wheel, Tilt adjustment for the steering wheel
The touchscreen gets a seven-inch display along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Also, the SUV's cabin comes equipped with four speakers. The top-end trim gets a nine-inch display at the centre console, while the sound system comes from Arkamys.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes with a host of safety features including dual front airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX, rear defogger, rear parking camera, rear wiper and washer, and a 360-degree camera. The top trim gets six airbags and auto day/night IRVM.
Engine
Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available with a single 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine. The engine is paired with Smart Hybrid technology that allows it to run in EV mode as well. This can be termed Maruti Suzuki's initial step toward electric mobility. The engine is capable of churning out 75.8 kW peak power at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. Transmission options include a six-speed automatic unit. The engine offers up to 20.15 kmpl of fuel efficiency.