Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 cannibalises sales of its own siblings like Celerio, WagonR and S-Presso.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Sep 2022, 09:46 AM
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new Alto K10, which marked the comeback of the 1.0-litre petrol engine-powered small hatchback in the portfolio of the automaker. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with rivals like Renault Kwid, which has been one of the bestsellers from the French auto major in India since its inception here.

Both the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Renault Kwid sit in a segment that is preferred by many buyers for their practicality, affordability and compactness as well. The first-time buyers often prefer to buy these models, while many returning buyers also opt for these entry-level hatchbacks.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.39 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹3.99 - 5.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 25 kmpl
₹4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Datsun Go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Go
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹3.99 - 6.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Datsun Go-plus (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Go-plus
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹4.2 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Here is a comparison between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Renault Kwid 1.0L.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Price

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes priced between 3.99 lakh and 5.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The Renault Kwid, on the other hand, is priced between 4.74 lakh and 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on different trim options.

Alto K10 trimAlto K10 priceKwid 1.0L trimKwid 1.0L price
STD399,000RXL474,500
LXI482,000RXL (O)498,900
VXI499,500RXT522,900
VXI Plus533,500Climber554,000
VXI AMT549,500RXT AMT578,900
VXI Plus AMT583,500Climber AMT599,000

With the petrol-manual powertrain, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes priced between Rs. 3.99 lakh and Rs. 5.33 lakh (ex-showroom). The Renault Kwid 1.0L’s petrol-manual range costs between Rs. 4.74 lakh and Rs. 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Alto K10 petrol-automatic is available in two different trims, with prices ranging from Rs. 5.49 lakh to Rs. 5.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kwid’s two petrol-automatic trims cost between Rs. 5.79 lakh and Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Dimension

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 measures 3,530 mm long, 1,490 mm wide and 1,520 mm tall. The Alto K10 has a wheelbase of 2,380 mm. The Renault Kwid measures 3,731 mm long, 1,579 mm wide and 1,490 mm tall and has a wheelbase measuring 2,422 mm. Dimensionsionally, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is smaller than the Renault Kwid.

The Alto K10 has a ground clearance of 160 mm, while the Kwid has 24 mm of extra ground clearance at 184 mm. The 214-litre boot space of the Alto K10 is 65 litres smaller than that of the Kwid.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Specification

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets a 1.0-litre petrol engine, which is available with the option of a five-speed manual and an AMT. The Alto K10’s 1.0-litre petrol engine makes 67 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm.

The Renault Kwid is available with two petrol engines - a 0.8-litre unit and a 1.0-litre motor. The 1.0-litre petrol engine is available with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT. This engine churns out 68 PS of power at 5,500 rpm and 91 Nm of torque at 4,250 rpm.

 

First Published Date: 12 Sep 2022, 09:12 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Maruti Alto K10 Renault Renault Kwid
