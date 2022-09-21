HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Which one should you choose

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is positioned in the same segment as the WagonR, which witnesses highest sales volume in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Sep 2022, 14:12 PM
Maruti Suzuki launched the new Alto K10 a few weeks ago, which comes with a new design and a host of features. With aggressive pricing, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes directly with Renault Kwid. At the same time, it is also expected to dent the sales numbers of its siblings like WagonR, Celerio, S-Presso etc.

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Affordable siblings)

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and WagonR are positioned in the same segment, which witnesses the highest demand from customers across India and the highest sales volume.

Here is a comparison between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki WagonR.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Price

Alto K10 TrimAlto K10 PriceWagonR TrimWagonR Price
STD 3.99 lakhLXI 5.47 lakh
LXI 4.82 lakhVXI 5.91 lakh
VXIRs. 4.99 lakhZXI 6.10 lakh
VXI Plus 5.33 lakhVXI AMT 6.41 lakh
VXI AMT 5.49 lakhZXI Plus 6.58 lakh
VXI Plus AMT 5.83 lakhZXI AMT 6.60 lakh
  ZXI Plus DT 6.70 lakh
  ZXI Plus AMT 7.08 lakh
  ZXI Plus AMT DT 7.20 lakh
  LXI CNG 6.42 lakh
  VXI CNG 6.86 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes priced between 3.99 lakh and 5.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki WagonR, on the other hand, is available at a price range of 5.47 lakh and 7.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Specification

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets power from a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is available with the options of a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT as well. The engine is capable of churning out 67 PS of peak power at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available in both petrol only and petrol-CNG fuel options. The engine onboard this tallboy hatchback is a 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine that is paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT as an option. This engine churns out 88 PS of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of maximum torque at 4,400 rpm.

First Published Date: 21 Sep 2022, 14:12 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Maruti Alto K10 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Alto K10 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Maruti WagonR
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

