Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Which one should you choose
Maruti Suzuki launched the new Alto K10 a few weeks ago, which comes with a new design and a host of features. With aggressive pricing, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes directly with Renault Kwid. At the same time, it is also expected to dent the sales numbers of its siblings like WagonR, Celerio, S-Presso etc.
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and WagonR are positioned in the same segment, which witnesses the highest demand from customers across India and the highest sales volume.
Here is a comparison between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki WagonR.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Price
|Alto K10 Trim
|Alto K10 Price
|WagonR Trim
|WagonR Price
|STD
|₹3.99 lakh
|LXI
|₹5.47 lakh
|LXI
|₹4.82 lakh
|VXI
|₹5.91 lakh
|VXI
|Rs. 4.99 lakh
|ZXI
|₹6.10 lakh
|VXI Plus
|₹5.33 lakh
|VXI AMT
|₹6.41 lakh
|VXI AMT
|₹5.49 lakh
|ZXI Plus
|₹6.58 lakh
|VXI Plus AMT
|₹5.83 lakh
|ZXI AMT
|₹6.60 lakh
|ZXI Plus DT
|₹6.70 lakh
|ZXI Plus AMT
|₹7.08 lakh
|ZXI Plus AMT DT
|₹7.20 lakh
|LXI CNG
|₹6.42 lakh
|VXI CNG
|₹6.86 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes priced between ₹3.99 lakh and ₹5.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki WagonR, on the other hand, is available at a price range of ₹5.47 lakh and ₹7.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Specification
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets power from a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is available with the options of a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT as well. The engine is capable of churning out 67 PS of peak power at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available in both petrol only and petrol-CNG fuel options. The engine onboard this tallboy hatchback is a 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine that is paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT as an option. This engine churns out 88 PS of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of maximum torque at 4,400 rpm.