Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Which one should you choose

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is positioned in the same segment as the WagonR, which witnesses highest sales volume in India.

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Alto K10 a few weeks ago, which comes with a new design and a host of features. With aggressive pricing, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes directly with Renault Kwid. At the same time, it is also expected to dent the sales numbers of its siblings like WagonR, Celerio, S-Presso etc.

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Affordable siblings)

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and WagonR are positioned in the same segment, which witnesses the highest demand from customers across India and the highest sales volume.

Here is a comparison between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki WagonR.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Price

Alto K10 Trim Alto K10 Price WagonR Trim WagonR Price STD ₹ 3.99 lakh LXI ₹ 5.47 lakh LXI ₹ 4.82 lakh VXI ₹ 5.91 lakh VXI Rs. 4.99 lakh ZXI ₹ 6.10 lakh VXI Plus ₹ 5.33 lakh VXI AMT ₹ 6.41 lakh VXI AMT ₹ 5.49 lakh ZXI Plus ₹ 6.58 lakh VXI Plus AMT ₹ 5.83 lakh ZXI AMT ₹ 6.60 lakh ZXI Plus DT ₹ 6.70 lakh ZXI Plus AMT ₹ 7.08 lakh ZXI Plus AMT DT ₹ 7.20 lakh LXI CNG ₹ 6.42 lakh VXI CNG ₹ 6.86 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes priced between ₹3.99 lakh and ₹5.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki WagonR, on the other hand, is available at a price range of ₹5.47 lakh and ₹7.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Specification

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets power from a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is available with the options of a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT as well. The engine is capable of churning out 67 PS of peak power at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available in both petrol only and petrol-CNG fuel options. The engine onboard this tallboy hatchback is a 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine that is paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT as an option. This engine churns out 88 PS of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of maximum torque at 4,400 rpm.

First Published Date: