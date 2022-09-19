Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Affordable siblings

Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR are both positioned in the same segment that sells highest number if cars in India.

Maruti Suzuki is undeniably the dominant car brand in the Indian market with its range of products, starting from entry-level hatchbacks to premium SUVs. The automaker holds the largest market share in the Indian passenger vehicle market, with its range of small cars contributing the lion's share to the total sales. Two of the most popular and bestselling cars available in India from Maruti Suzuki are WagonR and Celerio.

Here is a price and specification comparison between these two cars.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Price

Maruti Suzuki Celerio trim Maruti Suzuki Celerio price Maruti Suzuki WagonR trim Maruti Suzuki WagonR price LXI ₹ 5.25 lakh LXI ₹ 5.47 lakh VXI ₹ 5.74 lakh VXI ₹ 5.91 lakh ZXI ₹ 5.94 lakh ZXI ₹ 6.10 lakh VXI AMT ₹ 6.24 lakh VXI AT ₹ 6.41 lakh ZXI AMT ₹ 6.44 lakh ZXI Plus ₹ 6.58 lakh ZXI Plus ₹ 6.50 lakh ZXI AT ₹ 6.60 lakh ZXI Plus AMT ₹ 7.00 lakh ZXI Plus Dual Tone ₹ 6.70 lakh VXI CNG ₹ 6.69 lakh ZXI Plus AT ₹ 7.08 lakh ZXI Plus AT Dual Tone ₹ 7.20 lakh LXI CNG ₹ 6.42 lakh VXI CNG ₹ 6.86 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes priced between ₹5.25 lakh and ₹7 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on different trim options. Maruti Suzuki WagonR, on the other hand, comes available at a price range of ₹5.47 lakh- ₹7.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Specification

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is powered by a 998 cc three-cylinder engine capable of running on both petrol and CNG. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR, on the other hand, comes powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which too is capable of running on both petrol and CNG options.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio churns out 66 PS of power at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. Maruti Suzuki WagonR, on the other hand, produces 88 PS of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of maximum torque at 4,400 rpm.

Both the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR come available with a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT as an option. The automaker dubs the AMT as Auto Gear Shift or AGS technology. Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers 26 kmpl of fuel efficiency, while the Maruti Suzuki WagonR offers 24.43 kmpl of mileage.

