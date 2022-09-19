HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Affordable siblings

Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR are both positioned in the same segment that sells highest number if cars in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Sep 2022, 08:57 AM
Despite being manufactured by the same automaker, both Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR come priced very aggressively against each other.
Maruti Suzuki is undeniably the dominant car brand in the Indian market with its range of products, starting from entry-level hatchbacks to premium SUVs. The automaker holds the largest market share in the Indian passenger vehicle market, with its range of small cars contributing the lion's share to the total sales. Two of the most popular and bestselling cars available in India from Maruti Suzuki are WagonR and Celerio.

Here is a price and specification comparison between these two cars.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Price

Maruti Suzuki Celerio trimMaruti Suzuki Celerio priceMaruti Suzuki WagonR trimMaruti Suzuki WagonR price
LXI 5.25 lakhLXI 5.47 lakh
VXI 5.74 lakhVXI 5.91 lakh
ZXI 5.94 lakhZXI 6.10 lakh
VXI AMT 6.24 lakhVXI AT 6.41 lakh
ZXI AMT 6.44 lakhZXI Plus 6.58 lakh
ZXI Plus 6.50 lakhZXI AT 6.60 lakh
ZXI Plus AMT 7.00 lakhZXI Plus Dual Tone 6.70 lakh
VXI CNG 6.69 lakhZXI Plus AT 7.08 lakh
  ZXI Plus AT Dual Tone 7.20 lakh
  LXI CNG 6.42 lakh
  VXI CNG 6.86 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes priced between 5.25 lakh and 7 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on different trim options. Maruti Suzuki WagonR, on the other hand, comes available at a price range of 5.47 lakh- 7.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Specification

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is powered by a 998 cc three-cylinder engine capable of running on both petrol and CNG. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR, on the other hand, comes powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which too is capable of running on both petrol and CNG options.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio churns out 66 PS of power at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. Maruti Suzuki WagonR, on the other hand, produces 88 PS of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of maximum torque at 4,400 rpm.

Both the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR come available with a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT as an option. The automaker dubs the AMT as Auto Gear Shift or AGS technology. Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers 26 kmpl of fuel efficiency, while the Maruti Suzuki WagonR offers 24.43 kmpl of mileage.

First Published Date: 19 Sep 2022, 08:57 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Celerio Maruti Celerio Maruti Suzuki WagonR Maruti WagonR
