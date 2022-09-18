HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Vs Maruti Suzuki S Presso: Small Size, Big Game

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Small size, big game

Maruti Suzuki competes with rivals like Hyundai Santro, Renault Kwid, and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Sep 2022, 09:03 AM
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with its own sibling Maruti S-Presso.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with its own sibling Maruti S-Presso.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with its own sibling Maruti S-Presso.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with its own sibling Maruti S-Presso.

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the Alto K10, marking the return of the popular hatchback in a new form of design, though. The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes competing with rivals such as Renault Kwid, Hyundai Santro etc. Besides rivals from other brands, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 also challenges other models from Maruti Suzuki's lineup, such as the S-Presso, Celerio and WagonR.

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers)

Maruti Suzuki Alto is the bestselling model from the automaker and in the entire Indian auto industry as well. This small hatchback is available in two different variants; Alto K10 comes with a 1.0-litre petrol engine, while the Alto 800 gets a smaller 800cc engine.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.39 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹3.99 - 5.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 25 kmpl
₹4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Datsun Go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Go
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹3.99 - 6.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The Alto K10 sits in the entry-level segment, which attracts many first-time buyers and some returning buyers as well. Maruti Suzuki, known for making small and affordable cars, introduced its S-Presso micro SUV that comes positioned slightly above the Alto K10. But, price-wise, both cars are aggressively positioned against each other.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Here is a comparison between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Price

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes priced between 3.99 lakh and 5.83 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, on the other hand, comes priced between 4.25 lakh and 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 trimMaruti Suzuki Alto K10 priceMaruti Suzuki S-Presso trimMaruti Suzuki S-Presso price
STD 3.99 lakhSTD 4.25 lakh
LXi 4.82 lakhLXi 4.95 lakh
VXi 4.99 lakhVXi 5.15 lakh
VXi Plus 5.33 lakhLXi Opt CNG 5.38 lakh
VXi AMT 5.49 lakhVXi Plus 5.49 lakh
VXi Plus AMT 5.83 lakhVXi Opt CNG 5.64 lakh
  VXi Opt AT 5.65 lakh
  VXi Plus Opt AT 5.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Specification

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets power from a 1.0-litre petrol engine. This engine is available with a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The Alto K10’s 1.0-litre petrol engine makes 67 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets power from the same engine as the Alto K10. The specifications too, are the same in this case. The LXi and VXi trims of the S-Presso come available with optional CNG kits that are pre-installed by the automaker itself.

First Published Date: 18 Sep 2022, 09:03 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Maruti Suzuki Alto Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Maruti Alto Maruti Alto K10 Alto K10 Maruti Suzuki S Presso S Presso Maruti S Presso
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
The remains of the Mercedes GLC that carried Cyrus Mistry and three others before crashing in Palghar two weeks ago. The accident, which killed Mistry and another person, has given rise to road safety debates as well as force authorities to come with stricter rules.
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (in blue) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the latest mid-size SUVs in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key comparisons
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader
In pics: Dacia Manifesto Concept is an electric hardcore off-roader
In pics: Dacia Manifesto Concept is an electric hardcore off-roader
Mahindra XUV400 vs XUV300: Differences explained
Mahindra XUV400 vs XUV300: Differences explained
Hero MotorCorp ready to enter EV segment next month, to launch model soon
Hero MotorCorp ready to enter EV segment next month, to launch model soon
BYD India inaugurates its new passenger vehicle showroom in Bengaluru
BYD India inaugurates its new passenger vehicle showroom in Bengaluru

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city