Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Small size, big game

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the Alto K10, marking the return of the popular hatchback in a new form of design, though. The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes competing with rivals such as Renault Kwid, Hyundai Santro etc. Besides rivals from other brands, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 also challenges other models from Maruti Suzuki's lineup, such as the S-Presso, Celerio and WagonR.

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers)

Maruti Suzuki Alto is the bestselling model from the automaker and in the entire Indian auto industry as well. This small hatchback is available in two different variants; Alto K10 comes with a 1.0-litre petrol engine, while the Alto 800 gets a smaller 800cc engine.

The Alto K10 sits in the entry-level segment, which attracts many first-time buyers and some returning buyers as well. Maruti Suzuki, known for making small and affordable cars, introduced its S-Presso micro SUV that comes positioned slightly above the Alto K10. But, price-wise, both cars are aggressively positioned against each other.

Here is a comparison between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Price

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes priced between ₹3.99 lakh and ₹5.83 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, on the other hand, comes priced between ₹4.25 lakh and ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 trim Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 price Maruti Suzuki S-Presso trim Maruti Suzuki S-Presso price STD ₹ 3.99 lakh STD ₹ 4.25 lakh LXi ₹ 4.82 lakh LXi ₹ 4.95 lakh VXi ₹ 4.99 lakh VXi ₹ 5.15 lakh VXi Plus ₹ 5.33 lakh LXi Opt CNG ₹ 5.38 lakh VXi AMT ₹ 5.49 lakh VXi Plus ₹ 5.49 lakh VXi Plus AMT ₹ 5.83 lakh VXi Opt CNG ₹ 5.64 lakh VXi Opt AT ₹ 5.65 lakh VXi Plus Opt AT ₹ 5.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Specification

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets power from a 1.0-litre petrol engine. This engine is available with a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The Alto K10’s 1.0-litre petrol engine makes 67 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets power from the same engine as the Alto K10. The specifications too, are the same in this case. The LXi and VXi trims of the S-Presso come available with optional CNG kits that are pre-installed by the automaker itself.

