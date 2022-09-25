Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Which one should you choose

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the latest entrant in the automaker's product lineup. The car brand reintroduced the Alto K10 a few weeks ago with a wholly revised appearance and additional features. Being positioned in a high-in-demand entry-level hatchback segment, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with rivals like Renault Kwid. However, it also comes priced in a manner that dents the sales numbers of its own siblings, such as the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki WagonR etc.

Here is a price and spec-sheet-based comparison between Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Price

Alto K10 trim Alto K10 price Celerio trim Celerio price STD ₹ 3.99 lakh LXI ₹ 5.25 lakh LXI ₹ 4.82 lakh VXI ₹ 5.74 lakh VXI ₹ 4.99 lakh ZXI ₹ 5.94 lakh VXI Plus ₹ 5.33 lakh VXI AMT ₹ 6.24 lakh VXI AMT ₹ 5.49 lakh ZXI AMT ₹ 6.44 lakh VXI Plus AMT ₹ 5.83 lakh ZXI Plus ₹ 6.50 lakh ZXI Plus AMT ₹ 7.00 lakh VXI CNG ₹ 6.69 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes priced between ₹3.99 lakh and ₹5.83 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Celerio, on the other hand, comes priced between ₹5.25 lakh and ₹7.00 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of pricing, the top trims of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 clash with the Maruti Suzuki Celerio's lower and mid trims.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Dimension

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is a five-seater car, and it has a length of 3,530 mm, a width of 1,490 mm and a wheelbase of 2,380 mm. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio, on the other hand, comes measuring 3,695 mm in length and 1,655 mm in width, and it also has a wheelbase of 2,435 mm.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Specification

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine, which is available with a manual transmission. There is an AMT gearbox on offer as well. The three-cylinder engine offers up to 24.9 kmpl of mileage. The engine churns out 65.71 bhp of peak power at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is powered by the same engine. The engine churns out the same power and torque output as the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. The engine is available with a CNG option in the Celerio. The car offers 24.97 kmpl of mileage in the petrol version, while the CNG variant offers 35.6 km/kg mileage.

