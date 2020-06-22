Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced the launch of a S-CNG option on the BS 6 range of S-Presso at a starting price of ₹4.84 lakh (ex showroom, Delhi). There are four variants on offer with prices going up to ₹5.13 lakh (ex showroom, Delhi).

Maruti has been rapidly extending the option of S-CNG in its cars which have now the upgraded BS 6 engine and the S-Presso also gets the factory-fitted option which claims a mileage of 31.2 kilometres per kilogram. The tank capacity is 55 litres (water filling capacity).

The introduction of S-CNG option in the S-Presso is likely to further bolster the presence of the car which has enjoyed some degree of success in the Indian market. What could also help its case now is that Maruti Suzuki has been offering factory-fitted CNG kits for over a decade and the reliability quotient is strong thanks to over 106,443 such vehicles sold in FY 2019. It also falls in line with the company's stated vision to increase its green vehicle portfolio under 'Mission Green Million.'

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, is sure that the S-CNG variant of S-Presso will enjoy the same popularity as the other vehicles in the product portfolio of India's largest car maker. "S-Presso BS 6 S-CNG is designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience, and mileage. Moreover, The S-Presso has successfully carved a niche for itself and fulfills the need for a dynamic, stylish and youthful mini SUV," he said in a press release issued by the company. "Maruti Suzuki, with its unmatched portfolio of CNG and Hybrid vehicles, has been the preferred choice of customers owing to the affordability and high-fuel efficiency of its green vehicles."

Maruti has sold over one million green vehicles over the past decade. This figure includes CNG as well as Smart Hybrid vehicles. It now aims to hit another million in the upcoming years. The S-Presso could act as a catalyst towards that goal.

The S-Presso comes with a 1.0 L K10 engine and Maruti highlights its SUV-like proportions along with six colour options to choose from. The car was first launched in India in September of 2019 and also offers Auto Gear Shift (AGS) option.