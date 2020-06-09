Benefits of up to 48,000 on purchase of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

In a bid to encourage sales and ramp up customer engagement, carmakers in India are offering huge discounts and benefits, particularly on mass market products to bag more numbers.

Now the Maruti S-Presso is being offered with benefits of up to ₹48,000. The amount includes a direct cash discount of ₹20,000, an exchange bonus of up to ₹20,000, and corporate discounts and other benefits of ₹8,000.

The pint-sized car currently retails at a price tag of ₹3.69 lakh, and extends up to ₹4.91 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Maruti S-Presso has been built on the company's Heartect platform. It employs the same 1.0-litre petrol engine that's also shared with the Alto K10 entry-level car. This engine is responsible for delivering 67 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. The engine can be had with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT.

Inside the cabin, the S-Presso gets a well laid out cabin featuring a Mini-inspired circular central console with the company's newest 7.0-inch Smartplay 2.0 infotainment system. It is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Since its launch in September 2019, the S-Presso has been a decent seller as the company has managed to touch 10,000 monthly sales of S-Presso. Also, Maruti Suzuki has already begun exporting it from India to other markets in Latin America, Africa and Asia.

Maruti Suzuki recently announced it had sold 106,443 cars which were factory-fitted with CNG kits in fiscal year 2019-20. This is the highest number of CNG vehicles sold by the company in a single year. (More details here)