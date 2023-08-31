HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Arena, which sells Brezza, WagonR and Swift, hits big landmark

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is celebrating six years of its Arena retail chain in the country. It has a dealership network of 2,853 outlets across 2,392 cities and 7.05 million customers. The retail channels has nine products in its portfolio, consisting of Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga and Eeco. These models together have contributed to 68% of overall sales for Maruti Suzuki in FY 23-24, till July'23.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Aug 2023, 12:15 PM
At Maruti Arena outlets, at least 24 out of 26 steps of the consumer journey have been digitalized.
At Maruti Arena outlets, at least 24 out of 26 steps of the consumer journey have been digitalized.

In the same period, the Arena retail channel garnered over 29% standalone market share and poses a strong outlook for the rest of the financial year, the company said. The OEM had set up the first Arena showroom in 2017 with an aim to offer digitalized and seamless car-buying experience for customers, who are young and tech-savvy.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki aims to make 40 lakh cars annually by 2031, focusing on new tech

At least 24 out of 26 steps of the consumer journey have been digitalised to keep up with the changing times. “In its effort to fulfil ever-evolving customer needs and offer them experiences at par with global benchmarks, the ARENA channel has emerged as the definitive choice for Indian car buyers," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, MSIL.

The Maruti Suzuki Arena showrooms are equipped with cutting-edge technology and have been designed to offer experiences such as car customisation, access to detailed product information and digital exploration though ARENAVerse, which is a Metaverse platform.

To celebrate the milestone of completion of six years by Arena retail channel, the company has launched a brand campaign – ‘Find Your Match’. The campaign shows how Arena customers not just buy a vehicle from its network of dealerships but also form relationships with them.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki Nexa retail chain completed eight years in operation and has garnered over two million customers in this span of time. The channel has over 460 state-of-the-art showrooms across 280+ cities across the country.

First Published Date: 31 Aug 2023, 12:15 PM IST

