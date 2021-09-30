Home > Auto > Cars > Mahindra XUV700 bookings to open October 7, special prices for first 25k
Under the hood of the XUV700 either mStallion petrol or mHawk diesel engines can be found.
Mahindra XUV700 bookings to open October 7, special prices for first 25k

1 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2021, 12:00 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Mahindra XUV700 promises to take the fight to a wide number of rivals courtesy its petrol and diesel engine options as well as multiple seat layout and transmission choices. 

Mahindra XUV700 is close to an official launch in the Indian car market with the company on Thursday announcing that the bookings process of the much-awaited SUV will start from October 7. The XUV700 will be offered in multiple variants, transmission and seating options.

The XUV700 MX series with manual transmission, petrol engine and in the five-seat format starts at 12.99 lakh while the AX series with the same manual transmission, petrol engine and five-seat layout starts at 12.99 lakh. Mahindra adds that these ex-showroom prices would be applicable only for the first 25,000 bookings made for the XUV700 and that the full price list of the vehicle will be announced at a later date.

This three-row SUV is reported to come available in as many as 19 variants spread across its two trims - MX Series and AdrenoX Series. Upon launch, the SUV will challenge some tough rivals in the Indian market. These competitors include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus etc.

  • First Published Date : 30 Sep 2021, 11:53 AM IST
