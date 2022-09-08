Mahindra XUV400 EV unveil today: Live and latest updates

What is Mahindra XUV400 EV promising to bring to Indian roads and can this all-electric SUV take battery-powered mobility technology to more buyers in the country? Catch the live and latest updates from the Mahindra XUV400 EV right here: ...read less

Mahindra XUV400 EV (electric vehicle) is all set for its official global unveil today in Chennai and could also be officially launched for the Indian car market. The electric version of Mahindra XUV400 EV was showcased in concept form for the first time at the Auto Expo back in 2020 but the production version is likely to be significantly different from it. The official entry of XUV400 could expand the mass-market EV space in the country, one that is presently dominated mostly by Tata Motors. The other players of some note here are MG Motor India with ZS EV and Hyundai with Kona.

Who is an EV buyer, as per Mahindra? Mahindra says families which already own multiple vehicles are families who would prefer an EV. Then there are those who want a cost-effective vehicle. Mahindra adds then there is a third group of buyer who are ‘authentic’ in their way of thinking and want to create a difference in the world of mobility. The company is specifically targeting this third group which is age agnostic.

Mahindra positions XUV400 as a C segment SUV C segment SUVs include some very popular models like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, among others. Mahindra says there is enough reason to put the XUV400 EV as the first EV in this segment.

Mahindra XUV400 zero to 100 kmph acceleration XUV400 claims to be the quickest non-luxury segment EV to the 100 kmph mark - at 8.3 seconds.

And in quickfire spirit, some of the biggest details are now out Mahindra XUV400 EV gets a 39.4 kWh battery and a certified range of around 467 kms. Single-pedal technology and multiple - three drive modes.

And we are all set for the unveil event of Mahindra XUV400 EV All the speculations, all the expectations and all the details, now all set for clarity…

How well would Mahindra price XUV400? Pricing would be crucial for XUV400 EV and going by Mahindra's past trends at unveil events, the carmaker could reveal the full - or partial - pricing structure of the EV today itself. It is expected that Mahindra XUV400 could carry a price tag of around ₹16 lakh (ex showroom) which means it could undercut Tata Nexon Max EV while banking on its own highlights to become more attractive than Nexon EV.

Ground zero! It is a grand stage for what could well be a grand unveil from Mahindra camp. The stage is set for the unveil of XUV400 EV from Mahindra. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Where can you watch the live unveil of Mahindra XUV400? And we are at ground zero for the minutest of details you need to know about XUV400 EV.

What we already know about the Mahindra XUV400 The XUV400 has a grille that's slimmer and more contemporary than the one on the face of the XUV300. The grille is closed and has the Twin Peaks logo along with ‘X’ patterns dotting the covered space. The LED head light designs are also new. On the inside, an updated and larger infotainment screen is one of the several feature highlights.

Playing the range game with rigour XUV400 is likely to boast of several key highlights but its biggest bragging point could well be its range, much like it is on almost every EV available anywhere in the world. Sources say XUV400 could offer a per-charge range of anywhere between 350 kms and 400 kms. If so, it would pit the Mahindra EV directly against Tata Nexon Max EV.

Is ADAS certain on the XUV400 EV? ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems - like Lane Keep Assist, Lane Change Assist, Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, among others - is gradually becoming common in vehicles offered in India. Mahindra offers ADAS on its XUV700 which means it has the capability to take it to other models in its camp. Reports suggest that XUV400 will get ADAS but a confirmation is awaited.

Which is the most expensive EV in India? Mercedes drove out the AMG EQS 53 at a whopping price of ₹2.45 crore late last month. The AMG EQS electric sedan brags of being a synergy between trademark luxury, extreme performance and a zero-emission drive. It is imported to the country while the EQS 580 4MATIC will be locally assembled.

What are your options in the mass-market EV space at present? Tata Motors has a commanding say in the EV segment in the country with models like Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon Max EV. Prices for these models range from anywhere between ₹12.50 lakh to around ₹20 lakh. Move a little higher and one can opt for MG ZS EV which is priced between ₹22 lakh and ₹26 lakh, and Hyundai Kona EV which is priced at around ₹24 lakh. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom and before subsidies.

Mahindra twin peaks logo XUV400 EV will be the newest Mahindra offering with the company's latest logo design for its SUVs. The twin peaks logo made its debut on the XUV700 and has since found its way to other models like Scorpio Classic and Scorpio-N as well.

Does XUV400 promise more comfort for backseat passengers? The XUV400 is likely to be longer than the XUV300 on which it is based. This ought to translate into not just a bigger boot space but also more leg space for people seated at the back.