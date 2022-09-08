HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Xuv400 Ev Unveil Today: Live And Latest Updates
LIVE UPDATES

Mahindra XUV400 EV unveil today: Live and latest updates

  • Mahindra XUV400 EV makes its global debut today. Get the live and latest updates from the unveil event of the newest Mahindra SUV.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 08 Sep 2022, 19:42 PM
Mahindra XUV400 EV will be unveiled for the world today.
Mahindra XUV400 EV will be unveiled for the world today.
Mahindra XUV400 EV will be unveiled for the world today.
Mahindra XUV400 EV will be unveiled for the world today.

Mahindra XUV400 EV (electric vehicle) is all set for its official global unveil today in Chennai and could also be officially launched for the Indian car market. The electric version of Mahindra XUV400 EV was showcased in concept form for the first time at the Auto Expo back in 2020 but the production version is likely to be significantly different from it. The official entry of XUV400 could expand the mass-market EV space in the country, one that is presently dominated mostly by Tata Motors. The other players of some note here are MG Motor India with ZS EV and Hyundai with Kona.

What is Mahindra XUV400 EV promising to bring to Indian roads and can this all-electric SUV take battery-powered mobility technology to more buyers in  the country? Catch the live and latest updates from the Mahindra XUV400 EV right here: ...read less

Mahindra XUV400 EV (electric vehicle) is all set for its official global unveil today in Chennai and could also be officially launched for the Indian car market. The electric version of Mahindra XUV400 EV was showcased in concept form for the first time at the Auto Expo back in 2020 but the production version is likely to be significantly ...read more
08 Sep 2022, 07:42 PM IST

Who is an EV buyer, as per Mahindra?

Mahindra says families which already own multiple vehicles are families who would prefer an EV. Then there are those who want a cost-effective vehicle.

Mahindra adds then there is a third group of buyer who are ‘authentic’ in their way of thinking and want to create a difference in the world of mobility. The company is specifically targeting this third group which is age agnostic.

08 Sep 2022, 07:40 PM IST

Mahindra positions XUV400 as a C segment SUV

C segment SUVs include some very popular models like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, among others.

Mahindra says there is enough reason to put the XUV400 EV as the first EV in this segment.

08 Sep 2022, 07:38 PM IST

Mahindra XUV400 zero to 100 kmph acceleration

XUV400 claims to be the quickest non-luxury segment EV to the 100 kmph mark - at 8.3 seconds.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona 2022
 
₹23.75 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
08 Sep 2022, 07:35 PM IST

And in quickfire spirit, some of the biggest details are now out

Mahindra XUV400 EV gets a 39.4 kWh battery and a certified range of around 467 kms.

Single-pedal technology and multiple - three drive modes.

08 Sep 2022, 07:29 PM IST

And we are all set for the unveil event of Mahindra XUV400 EV

All the speculations, all the expectations and all the details, now all set for clarity…

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
08 Sep 2022, 07:20 PM IST

How well would Mahindra price XUV400?

Pricing would be crucial for XUV400 EV and going by Mahindra's past trends at unveil events, the carmaker could reveal the full - or partial - pricing structure of the EV today itself.

It is expected that Mahindra XUV400 could carry a price tag of around 16 lakh (ex showroom) which means it could undercut Tata Nexon Max EV while banking on its own highlights to become more attractive than Nexon EV.

08 Sep 2022, 06:51 PM IST

Ground zero!

It is a grand stage for what could well be a grand unveil from Mahindra camp.

The stage is set for the unveil of XUV400 EV from Mahindra.
The stage is set for the unveil of XUV400 EV from Mahindra. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The stage is set for the unveil of XUV400 EV from Mahindra.
The stage is set for the unveil of XUV400 EV from Mahindra. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
08 Sep 2022, 06:37 PM IST

Where can you watch the live unveil of Mahindra XUV400?

And we are at ground zero for the minutest of details you need to know about XUV400 EV.

08 Sep 2022, 06:30 PM IST

What we already know about the Mahindra XUV400

The XUV400 has a grille that's slimmer and more contemporary than the one on the face of the XUV300. The grille is closed and has the Twin Peaks logo along with ‘X’ patterns dotting the covered space. The LED head light designs are also new.

On the inside, an updated and larger infotainment screen is one of the several feature highlights.

08 Sep 2022, 06:11 PM IST

Playing the range game with rigour

XUV400 is likely to boast of several key highlights but its biggest bragging point could well be its range, much like it is on almost every EV available anywhere in the world. Sources say XUV400 could offer a per-charge range of anywhere between 350 kms and 400 kms. If so, it would pit the Mahindra EV directly against Tata Nexon Max EV.

08 Sep 2022, 06:02 PM IST

Is ADAS certain on the XUV400 EV?

ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems - like Lane Keep Assist, Lane Change Assist, Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, among others - is gradually becoming common in vehicles offered in India.

Mahindra offers ADAS on its XUV700 which means it has the capability to take it to other models in its camp. Reports suggest that XUV400 will get ADAS but a confirmation is awaited.

08 Sep 2022, 05:45 PM IST

Which is the most expensive EV in India?

Mercedes drove out the AMG EQS 53 at a whopping price of 2.45 crore late last month. The AMG EQS electric sedan brags of being a synergy between trademark luxury, extreme performance and a zero-emission drive. It is imported to the country while the EQS 580 4MATIC will be locally assembled.

08 Sep 2022, 05:14 PM IST

What are your options in the mass-market EV space at present?

Tata Motors has a commanding say in the EV segment in the country with models like Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon Max EV. Prices for these models range from anywhere between 12.50 lakh to around 20 lakh.

Move a little higher and one can opt for MG ZS EV which is priced between 22 lakh and 26 lakh, and Hyundai Kona EV which is priced at around 24 lakh.

All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom and before subsidies.

08 Sep 2022, 05:04 PM IST

Mahindra twin peaks logo

XUV400 EV will be the newest Mahindra offering with the company's latest logo design for its SUVs. The twin peaks logo made its debut on the XUV700 and has since found its way to other models like Scorpio Classic and Scorpio-N as well. 

08 Sep 2022, 04:53 PM IST

Does XUV400 promise more comfort for backseat passengers?

The XUV400 is likely to be longer than the XUV300 on which it is based. This ought to translate into not just a bigger boot space but also more leg space for people seated at the back.

08 Sep 2022, 04:42 PM IST

Is XUV400 essentially the electric version of XUV300?

There is no doubt that the Mahindra XUV400 is based on the XUV300 but it will have its own unique highlights. For starters, it is expected that it would be longer than the XUV300 and therefore, not fall into the sub four-meter category.

Additionally, the XUV400 is likely to boast of its own unique set of design highlights on the outside as well as in the cabin.

First Published Date: 08 Sep 2022, 16:42 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra XUV400 Mahindra XUV400 EV Electric car electric vehicle Mahindra XUV400
Recommended For You
View All

Editor's Pick

Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati
The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tata Power sets up over 450 EV charging points across 350 national highways
Tata Power sets up over 450 EV charging points across 350 national highways
Chevrolet recalls over 120,000 Spark hatchbacks over faulty hoods
Chevrolet recalls over 120,000 Spark hatchbacks over faulty hoods
BYD inaugurates its first passenger vehicle showroom in Mumbai
BYD inaugurates its first passenger vehicle showroom in Mumbai
Mahindra XUV400 electric vehicle unveil today: Live and latest updates
Mahindra XUV400 electric vehicle unveil today: Live and latest updates
Google Maps expands its eco-friendly navigation feature to 40 more countries
Google Maps expands its eco-friendly navigation feature to 40 more countries

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city