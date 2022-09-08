HT Auto
Mahindra unveils XUV400 electric car. Check out features, range and more

XUV400 is the first electric SUV Mahindra and Mahindra, and will take on the Tata Nexon EV as its main rival.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Sep 2022, 21:02 PM
Mahindra XUV400 is based on eXUV300 but Mahindra has made changes. 
Mahindra XUV400 claims to come with class leading 456 km range.
Mahindra XUV400 draws power from a 39.5 kWh battery pack.
Mahindra XUV400 coms with 4,200 mm of length, 1,634 mm of width and 1,821 mm of height.
Mahindra XUV400 has a 2,600 mm of class leading wheelbase.
Mahindra XUV400 claims to be capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds.
Mahindra XUV400 is based on eXUV300 but Mahindra has made changes. 
Mahindra XUV400 claims to come with class leading 456 km range.
Mahindra XUV400 claims to come with class leading 456 km range.
Mahindra XUV400 draws power from a 39.5 kWh battery pack.
Mahindra XUV400 draws power from a 39.5 kWh battery pack.
Mahindra XUV400 coms with 4,200 mm of length, 1,634 mm of width and 1,821 mm of height.
Mahindra XUV400 coms with 4,200 mm of length, 1,634 mm of width and 1,821 mm of height.
Mahindra XUV400 has a 2,600 mm of class leading wheelbase.
Mahindra XUV400 has a 2,600 mm of class leading wheelbase.
Mahindra XUV400 claims to be capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds.
Mahindra XUV400 claims to be capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds.

Mahindra XUV400 was unveiled to the world for the first time on Thursday evening and will soon be offered to buyers in the Indian market. XUV400 from Mahindra will go directly against the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max. The XUV400 is based on the eXUV300 concept that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. Mahindra has made some significant modifications to the electric SUV. It gets an updated exterior as well as interior so that it is easier to differentiate from the XUV300 that comes with a conventional internal combustion engine.

Customers will be able to take test drives of the XUV400 in December 2022 and the price announcement and bookings will open in January next year. The deliveries will start by the end of January 2023. In the first phase, the XUV400 will be launched in 16 cities. In the first phase, the XUV400 will be launched in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Jaipur, Surat, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Nashik, Chandigarh and Kochi.

What is XUV400 battery pack all about?

The battery capacity of the XUV400 is 39.4 kWh and the battery pack is IP67 water and dust-proof. There is also a chiller and a heater for the battery and the battery itself is manufactured in India. The 50 kWh DC fast charger takes 50 minutes to charge the battery up to 80 per cent. If using a 7.2 kW/32A outlet then the battery will take 6 hours and 30 minutes to fully charge. The standard 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket takes 13 hours to fully charge the battery pack.

What is XUV400 range?

Mahindra XUV400 has a driving range of 456 km according to the Indian driving cycle (MIDC). Mahindra is also offering one pedal driving so that when the driver lets off the accelerator, the vehicle starts to brake and regenerate electricity automatically. Mahindra is calling this ‘Lively mode’.

How does XUV400 look?

Dimensions of Mahindra XUV400 Measurement
Length4,200 mm
Height1,634 mm 
Width1,821 mm
Wheelbase2,600 mm
Boot space378 litres

The wheelbase of the XUV400 is 2,600 mm which is the same as the XUV300. It has a length of 4,200 mm, width of 1,821 mm and height of 1,634 mm. This means that the XUV400 is longer than the XUV300 and is the widest electric SUV in the segment. 

The SUV comes with a twins-peak logo that is finished in copper. Mahindra's electric SUVs will get a copper twins-peak logo and the XUV400 is the first one to do so. The XUV400 looks quite similar to the XUV300 but there are differences such as a different set of LED tail lamps, longer length, revised front and a new grille. The alloy wheels measure 16-inches in size and have a diamond-cut finish. The interior of the XUV400 also looks different from the XUV300. It is now finished in an all-black theme with copper accents. 

What are the performance highlights of XUV400? 

The XUV400 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. The PSM electric motor produces 147 hp of max power and 310 Nm of peak torque. The top speed of Mahindra XUV400 is 150 kmph. It has three driving modes that alter the throttle response, regen response and steering feel. The name of the driving modes are Fun, Fast and Fearless.

 

