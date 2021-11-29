Mahindra XUV300 EV may be named XUV400: Report

Mahindra is working on a host of new passenger vehicles. Among as many as 13 new cars, the homegrown automaker aims to make eight battery electric vehicles. All of these passenger vehicles are likely to be launched by 2027. And one that is likely to hog much limelight is the electric variant of Mahindra XUV300.

This EV may be christened as XUV400, hinted Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sector, Mahindra Group.

In a press conference, Jejurikar reportedly said that the automaker is mulling the name of the XUV300 EV as XUV400, but nothing is final as of now.

Earlier, it was planned that Mahindra would bring a new mid-size SUV, which would be dubbed as XUV400 and would be positioned between XUV300 and XUV500. Codenamed S204, this mid-size SUV was originally planned to be built on Ford's B-platform. The car was aimed at Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. However, as Mahindra and Ford's partnership didn't work, the name XUV400 is now being considered for eXUV300.

Mahindra showcased the eXUV300 at the Auto Expo 2020 and it grabbed the pretty good attention of the viewers. The production variant of Mahindra eXUV300 is expected to be based on Mahindra Electric Scalable and Modular Architecture (MESMA) platform. This would come as the automaker's first-ever all-electric SUV.

The production version of Mahinda eXUV300 would be available in two different variants - 350V and 380V. The lower-spec model will compete with Tata Nexon EV, which is the bestselling electric car in India as of now. The high-spec variant on the other hand will lock horns with MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

