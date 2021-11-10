Mahindra XUV700 tops Tata Punch in crash tests: Top-10 safe cars in India

Mahindra XUV700 smashed its way, and literally at that, to the top of the list of India's safest cars recently by scoring a perfect five stars in the Global NCAP tests. The SUV managed to outshine its smaller rival in the form of the recently-launched Tata Punch SUV in a list that is dominated by vehicles from Mahindra and Tata Motors.

Similar Cars

In fact, nine of the top 10 passenger vehicles in terms of safety, as per Global NCAP, come from either Mahindra or Tata Motors. And the most-recent tests on XUV700 is likely to further propel the mid-size SUV's charge in the Indian car market. “In addition to the (crash test) rating, it is heartening to be recognized by Global NCAP for being the first Indian made and owned brand to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as a safety option, part of ADAS," said Velusamy R, Chief of Global Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra.

XUV700 managed to score a perfect five stars for safety for adult occupants and four stars for child safety. Its performance managed to take it past Tata Punch which has also fared remarkably well in its own tests by Global NCAP.