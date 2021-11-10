Watch: Mahindra XUV700 scores smashing five-star rating in Global NCAP tests

Mahindra XUV700 has become the latest Indian car to register a perfect crash test score for adult occupants in the recently-released Global NCAP safety report. The XUV700 has scored five star for adult occupants and four stars for child occupants.

Mahindra cars have been consistently scoring well in the Global NCAP crash tests and joining the likes of XUV300 and Thar is the XUV700.

While XUV300 also has a a five-star safety rating, the Thar launched late last year managed four stars. But all eyes are currently on the XUV700 which has found many takers already and a five-star rating is likely to further help its cause. “Mahindra has achieved a major milestone with this top score for adult protection and by becoming the first Indian made and owned brand to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as a safety option," said Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP. "Mahindra is one of the leading manufacturers in India, committed to improving their vehicles in response to Global NCAP’s call to democratize vehicle safety."

There was much reason for celebration over at Mahindra camp as well. “When we were developing the XUV700, we were confident that the XUV700 will achieve 5-star safety rating based on the internal tests done on the vehicle," said Velusamy R, Chief of Global Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra. “Our mission is to bring safer vehicles on Indian roads and to that end, we are building cars with maximum structural integrity loaded with tech-enabled features for maximum safety, performance and efficiency."

Mahindra XUV700 safety highlights:

XUV700 comes with seven airbags, latest-generation Electronic Stability Program, cornering lamps, 360-degree camera, Blind View Monitoring and a host of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems' highlights like Front Collission Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Smart Pilot Assist, High Beam Assist, among others.