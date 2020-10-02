Mahindra Thar 2020 launch today: Live and latest updates

Mahindra Thar 2020 will be officially launched in India today with the company looking at making the SUV appeal to a wider audience base. Thar 2020 was first unveiled on August 15 with Mahindra highlighting its much-acclaimed 4X4 capabilities which now come with a cabin is updated to the needs of modern buyers.

Will Mahindra hit the right spot when it comes to the pricing structure of the all-new Thar? Catch live and latest updates from the launch event of Mahindra Thar 2020 here.