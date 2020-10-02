Mahindra Thar 2020 launch today: Live and latest updates

Mahindra Thar 2020 has generated a whole lot of buzz since it was first unveiled on August 15.
Thar 2020 is expected to appeal to a wider audience base and now comes with several updates - outside, inside and under the hood.
Mahindra Thar 2020 will be officially launched in India today with the company looking at making the SUV appeal to a wider audience base. Thar 2020 was first unveiled on August 15 with Mahindra highlighting its much-acclaimed 4X4 capabilities which now come with a cabin is updated to the needs of modern buyers.
Will Mahindra hit the right spot when it comes to the pricing structure of the all-new Thar?
02 Oct 2020, 11:15:13 AM IST
Should you get yourself a Thar?
As we wait for the price structure, here are five reasons to consider and five reasons to re-think buying Thar 2020.
02 Oct 2020, 10:36:19 AM IST
Water-friendly cabin
Mahindra claims that the entire cabin of Thar 2020 can be hosed down. While we did not try that in our review of the vehicle, it does have drain plugs and the infotainment screen is drizzle resistant. Additionally, the plastic floor mats can be taken out, washed and put straight back while the control switches are dust and water resistant.
02 Oct 2020, 09:31:21 AM IST
Thar now offers automatic transmission
While a six-speed manual transmission comes as standard, one may choose a six-speed automatic gearbox as well. This is primarily for those who may want to put Thar through its paces within city limits.
02 Oct 2020, 08:54:41 AM IST
It is all in the name!
Thar has often been accused of resembling a certain American off-roader but Mahindra is leaving no inch to ensure that the new car screams its name everywhere possible.
02 Oct 2020, 08:49:30 AM IST
What's under the hood?
Thar 2020 will be offered with a mStallion petrol engine and a mHawk diesel engine option.
02 Oct 2020, 08:32:08 AM IST
How much does a Thar mean to you?
A Delhi-based man won the recent auction for the first unit of Thar 2020 by bidding an amount of ₹1.11 crore!
The special edition Thar has a number of unique elements which won't be on any other Thar from Mahindra, and it is all for a good cause. (Read more here)
02 Oct 2020, 07:51:04 AM IST
Did you know?
While Thar has a rich legacy, the SUV as we know it today was first launched back on October 4 of 2010. It was seen as a successor to Mahindra MM540. At the time, the Indian car market hardly had many SUVs and those that were present were often too expensive to buy.
02 Oct 2020, 07:49:18 AM IST
Thar's biggest strength is also its weakness
Thar has had a boxy shape and a cabin that doesn't really offer much in terms of comfort or space. It has mostly always been the choice of adventure purists, the enthusiasts. As such, despite the massive cult following the vehicle enjoys, only around 60,000 units were sold over the past decade, or so.
02 Oct 2020, 07:47:52 AM IST
Thar, taming the wild
Thar has time and again proven its abilities to go where most others won't manage. And while there are 4x4 vehicles galore, it is the Thar that is often called in for rescue efforts, if and when required.