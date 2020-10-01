All-new Mahindra Thar to launch in India on Friday: Price expectation

Mahindra Thar 2020 is slated to go on sale in the Indian market on Friday (October 2nd). The bookings of the new-gen Thar will commence from the day of its launch, while the deliveries are said to begin from late-October.

Mahindra has also auctioned the very first unit of the all-new Thar online and the winning bid stood at a whopping ₹1.11 crore. The proceedings from the Thar #1 will go to either Naadi Foundation, Swadesh Foundation or PM CARES fund, depending on the option chosen by the auction winner. Moreover, Mahindra will match the bid and add it to the donation amount.

With the new generation, Thar has transitioned into a completely new and more 'road friendly' vehicle. The company hopes to target a larger set of audience with the new SUV.

The second generation Thar is underpinned by a new ladder-frame chassis, as well as an all-new suspension which includes a multi-link setup. On the outside, there will be an array of colour options available in the form of Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey and Rocky Beige.

Mahindra has worked upon improving the desirability factor of the new Thar by adding a more comfort oriented cabin with improved NVH levels, and a host of new convenience features. Apart from a completely new layout for the dashboard, new compact steering, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the new Thar also gets roof-mounted weather-resistant speakers, a colour multi-info display, steering-mounted controls, cruise control and much more. One of the most important updates inside the Thar include its forward-facing rear bench seat with a 50:50 split folding function.

Under the hood, the new-gen Thar gets multiple engine and gearbox options. There is a new (152hp/320Nm) 2.0-litre 'mStallion' petrol engine along with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard and an optional 6-speed automatic. Moreover, there is also a (132hp/300Nm) 2.2-litre mHawk unit with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard as well as a 6-speed torque converter automatic as optional.

The Thar will be made available in two variants - LX and AX. While the former is oriented towards the urban lifestyle, the AX is a hardcore off-road workhorse. The prices are expected to start somewhere from ₹10.00 lakh for the entry level variant and extend up to ₹15 lakh for the fully fledged top-of-the line variant.