Mahindra Thar 2020 is going to be launched in the Indian market on October 2nd which also marks Mahindra’s 75th Founders’ Day. The first unit of the upcoming vehicle, however, was put out in an auction to raise funds to help fight Covid-19 and the winning bid was at a whopping ₹1.10 crore.

Bookings for the much-anticipated SUV will commence from the same day of its launch.

The proceedings from the Thar #1 will go to either Naadi Foundation, Swadesh Foundation or PM CARES fund, depending on which is chosen by the auction winner. Over 5,000 people showed interest in the online bidding of the Mahindra Thar and Akash Minda from New Delhi won the bid for ₹1.11 crore on Tuesday evening. Interestingly, Mahindra will match the bid now and add it to the amount to be donated.

As for the unit itself, it will come with a special badge that highlights its status as Thar #1 while also getting the owner's initials. It will also carry number '1' on the dashboard and leatherette seats.

Online auction for the Thar 2020 has been closed now.

Other interested customers for the 'regular' Thar will be able to book and configure the vehicle from October 2, the official date of launch. As per the dealer sources, deliveries on the second-gen Thar will commence from late-October.

The new-gen Thar was previously set of early 2020 introduction but the launch plans were delayed due to the pandemic which threw a wrench in several other major launches for 2020.

As far as pricing is concerned, the second-gen model is expected to be launched in the Indian market starting from ₹10 lakh, extending up to ₹15 lakh. The Thar is going to rival the likes of the upcoming Force Gurkha BS 6.