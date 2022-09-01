HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Sells 29,516 Suvs In August

Mahindra sells 29,516 SUVs in August

Mahindra recorded its highest SUV sales
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Sep 2022, 14:25 PM
Mahindra Scorpio-N claims to have boosted the automaker's sales performance in August.
Mahindra Scorpio-N claims to have boosted the automaker's sales performance in August.
Mahindra Scorpio-N claims to have boosted the automaker's sales performance in August.
Mahindra Scorpio-N claims to have boosted the automaker's sales performance in August.

Mahindra Auto on Thursday announced that it sold 29,516 SUVs in August 2022, registering its highest SUV sales for the second consecutive month. The automaker also said passenger vehicle sales for the homegrown OEM in August 2022 were 29,852 units, including the electric vehicles sold through its subsidiary Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd.

Mahindra registered a whopping 87 per cent growth in August 2022, as compared same month a year ago, when it sold 15,786 units of SUVs. Sales of SUVs between April and August this year too have increased by 68 per cent to 132,790 units, up from 79,153 units recorded in the same period last year.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
₹7.96 - 10.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.1 kmpl
₹7.99 - 13.96 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Hyryder
Electric
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Total sales of the automaker in the passenger vehicle segment too increased by 87 per cent to 29,852 units last month from 15,973 units recorded in the same month a year ago. Also, Mahindra's total passenger vehicle sales grew by 67 per cent during the April-August period this year. During the same period, it sold 134,215 units of PVs, as compared to 80,221 units sold in the same period a year ago.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Speaking about the sales performance, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said that August was a very exciting month with launches across many segments. “Demand across our portfolio remains strong and is enhanced with blockbuster launches of Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic and new Bolero MaXX Pik-up. We registered highest ever SUV Volume of 29,516 in August, registering a growth of 87% over August ‘21," he further added.

Nakra also said that the supply chain situation continues to remain dynamic for select product lines, and Mahindra is taking appropriate actions to minimize the impact.

First Published Date: 01 Sep 2022, 14:24 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra Scorpio Mahindra XUV300 Mahindra XUV700 Mahindra XUV500
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
From Toyota and Maruti Suzuki entering the mid-size SUV space to a sportier Venue and more, it promises to be an action-packed September in the Indian car market.
Grand Vitara to XUV400 EV and more: SUVs lined up for launch in September
Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

General Motors' Cruise recalls 80 self-driving vehicles owing to a crash
General Motors' Cruise recalls 80 self-driving vehicles owing to a crash
Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 8.3% sales growth in August
Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 8.3% sales growth in August
TVS Motor Company sales grows by 15% In August 2022
TVS Motor Company sales grows by 15% In August 2022
Tesla owners in Norway go on a hunger strike protesting poor vehicle quality
Tesla owners in Norway go on a hunger strike protesting poor vehicle quality
Rajasthan electric vehicle policy includes ₹40 crore for EV purchase grants
Rajasthan electric vehicle policy includes 40 crore for EV purchase grants

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city