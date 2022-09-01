Mahindra sells 29,516 SUVs in August

Mahindra Auto on Thursday announced that it sold 29,516 SUVs in August 2022, registering its highest SUV sales for the second consecutive month. The automaker also said passenger vehicle sales for the homegrown OEM in August 2022 were 29,852 units, including the electric vehicles sold through its subsidiary Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd.

Mahindra registered a whopping 87 per cent growth in August 2022, as compared same month a year ago, when it sold 15,786 units of SUVs. Sales of SUVs between April and August this year too have increased by 68 per cent to 132,790 units, up from 79,153 units recorded in the same period last year.

Total sales of the automaker in the passenger vehicle segment too increased by 87 per cent to 29,852 units last month from 15,973 units recorded in the same month a year ago. Also, Mahindra's total passenger vehicle sales grew by 67 per cent during the April-August period this year. During the same period, it sold 134,215 units of PVs, as compared to 80,221 units sold in the same period a year ago.

Speaking about the sales performance, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said that August was a very exciting month with launches across many segments. “Demand across our portfolio remains strong and is enhanced with blockbuster launches of Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic and new Bolero MaXX Pik-up. We registered highest ever SUV Volume of 29,516 in August, registering a growth of 87% over August ‘21," he further added.

Nakra also said that the supply chain situation continues to remain dynamic for select product lines, and Mahindra is taking appropriate actions to minimize the impact.

