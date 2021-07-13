Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV launched: Price, variants, dimensions, features and more

Mahindra Bolero Neo was officially launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of ₹8.48 lakh (ex showroom, pan India). There are four variants on offer. Bolero Neo from Mahindra is making a mile-long list of promises as it gets set for an official launch in the Indian car market. Mahindra is backing Bolero Neo SUV, which promises to blend the acclaimed toughness of Bolero with the premium-ness of the TUV300, to find favour among not just the core Bolero buyers but a younger audience spanning across geographies. And so, while the Bolero may be a time-tested work horse in the Tier II, III cities, and in the hinterlands, the Bolero Neo is aiming to strike a stronger chord here as well as in the urban expanse of the country.

Bolero Neo comes with the mHawk100 engine which has been taken from the Bolero but will offer more torque inside the latest Mahindra. Built on the third-generation chassis that also underpins the Scorpio and Thar, Bolero Neo's Body on Frame construction and rear-wheel drive helps it brag about its abilities on rough terrain.

(Also see | More pics of Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV)

The car maker says that it has banked on customer feedback from both Bolero as well as TUV300 to develop the Bolero Neo, an SUV which claims to have a sizable road presence, stronger A-pillar and comes with signature front grille with static bending lights and integrated DRLs. The rear spoiler has defogger and is equipped with the familiar X-type spare wheel cover.

Mahindra is confident that Bolero Neo will appeal to the core fanbase of Bolero while also serving to impress a younger audience. "The Bolero brand has witnessed strong loyalty and ruled Indian roads for over two decades now. With this product we have combined the customers’ affinity towards brand Bolero with their modern outlook, persona and aspirations," said Veejay Nakra, CEO (Automotive Division) at M&M.

Mahindra Bolero Neo engine specifications:

The Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine which produces 100 bhp and has 260 Nm torque. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox and there is no automatic option.

Mahindra Bolero Neo dimensions:

Bolero Neo dimensions (in mm) Length 3995 Width 1795 Height 1817 Wheelbase 2680 Luggage space 384 litres Seating configuration 7 (5+2)

Mahindra Bolero Neo gets Multi Terrain Technology in its top variant. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Mahindra Bolero Neo colour options:

Bolero Neo is offered in six colour choices - Napoli Black, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White and Rocky Beige.

Mahindra Bolero Neo variant-wise features explained:

Bolero Neo will be offered in four variants - N4, N8, N10 and N10(O). Mahindra is underlining the feature list in each of the variants that could attract new-age buyers towards the vehicle.

Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 features:

Bolero Neo N4 feature list Body coloured bumpers Rear footstep Body coloured spare wheel cover Roof lamp - front row Twin pod instrument cluster Vinyl seats Power steering Power windows - front and rear Central locking Start-Stop (Micro Hybrid) HVAC Flip Key Engine immobilizer Airbag - Driver and passenger ABS+EBD Illuminated ignition ring display Eco Mode Reverse parking assist

Mahindra Bolero Neo N8 features:

Mahindra Bolero Neo N8 feature list ( In addition to the features in the previous variants) Body coloured door handle Body coloured ORVMs Wheel caps Side footstep Roof mounted antenna Spoiler Body cladding Body side strip (door) Anti-glare IRVM Painted centre console Colour accent on AC vent Steering wheel garnish Fabric seats Foldable second row seat Remote key entry Voice messaging system Blue Sense app Rear glass defogger Rear wiper Driver information system 2 DIN music player with Bluetooth, USB and AUX Steering mounted audio controls

Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 features:

Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 feature list (In addition to the features in the previous variants) Chrome inserts in grill Alloy wheels Deep Silver-X type spare wheel cover Follow me home headlamps Stylish DRL in headlamps Static bending headlamps Height adjusting driver seat Front armrest Arm rest in second row ISOFIX child seat Electrically adjustable ORVMs Magic lamp Front fog lamps 7 inch touchscreen infotainment, Bluetooth, USB & AUX Cruise control

Mahindra Bolero Neo N10(O) features:

Mahindra Bolero Neo N10(O) feature: In addition to the features in previous variants: Mechanical locking differential

In terms of safety highlights, Bolero Neo gets airbags as standard for the driver and co-pdriver. Rear parking sensor, ABS, EBD and Cornering Brake Control (CBC) is also standard while ISOFIX and DRLs are optional.

Being a sub-four-meter SUV, Bolero Neo will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, among others.