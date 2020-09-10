Lucid Motors has unveiled the production version of the highly anticipated Lucid Air electric sedan in a global web broadcast from its Silicon Valley headquarters early today. The company said that the deliveries of this new pure-electric luxury sedan will start in spring of 2021.

With up to 1,080 horsepower available in a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive architecture, Lucid Motors claims the Air sedan is capable to achieve quarter-mile times as quick as 9.9 seconds on a consistent, repeatable basis. To date, it is the only electric sedan able to achieve a quarter-mile time under 10 seconds. With a top speed of a little more than 320 kmph, the Lucid Air can hit zero to 100 kms in less than 3 seconds. The power of the Lucid Air is complemented by an available extended-range capability that achieves an estimated EPA range of up to 832 kms on a single charge.

The EV startup also claims that the Lucid Air will also be the fastest charging electric vehicle ever offered, with the capability to charge at rates of up to 20 miles per minute when connected to a DC Fast Charging network. For owners charging their Lucid Air in real-world conditions on the road, that can translate into 300 miles of range in just 20 minutes of charging. It has an in-house developed, compact 113kWh extended-range battery pack.

The design of the Lucid Air sedan is futuristic. The headlamps have a Micro Lens Array system comprised of literally thousands of “light channels." Developed entirely in-house, this technology provides the brightest, most precise and advanced lighting system ever. Digital steering of light direction is possible by digitally switching light channels in different directions, revolutionising visibility and enhancing safety.

Lucid Air offers a full-size luxury-class interior.





Lucid Air also offers a full-size luxury-class interior. In front of the driver is a 34-inch curved Glass Cockpit 5K display that floats above the dashboard, contributing to the light and airy feel of the interior. In addition, a retractable central Pilot Panel sits in finger-tip reach of the driver and passenger for deeper control of the vehicle’s systems and functions. To complement the digital displays, several highly tactile, precision-milled physical controls are present, including ribbed turbines for steering wheel functions, a volume control roller, and alloy toggle switches for tuning climate settings.

Lucid has collaborated with Amazon to bring an advanced Alexa Built-In implementation directly into Lucid Air. This enables the driver and passengers to enjoy the full Alexa experience on the go – including navigation, calling, streaming media, smart home control, and adding items to a shopping cart or to-do list – all while keeping their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel.

“With the Lucid Air, we have created a halo car for the entire industry, one which shows the advancements that are possible by pushing the boundaries of EV technology and performance to new levels," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors.

However, the price tag of the Lucid Air, which is seen as a ‘Tesla killer’ by many, will cost one a fortune. The most affordable variant called The Air will come at a price of 80,000 dollars (roughly ₹59 lakh), and the top-end variant Air Dream Edition will set one back by 169,000 dollars (around ₹1.25 crore).