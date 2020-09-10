In pics: Lucid Motors unveils Tesla-rivaling Air electric sedan

  • With a top speed of a little more than 320 kmph, the Lucid Air EV can hit zero to 100 kms in less than 3 seconds.
Lucid Motors has unveiled the production version of its Air electric sedan in a global web broadcast from its Silicon Valley headquarters
With up to 1,080 horsepower available in a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive architecture, Lucid Motors claims the Air sedan is capable to achieve quarter-mile times as quick as 9.9 seconds on a consistent, repeatable basis.
Lucid claims the Air will also be the fastest charging electric vehicle ever offered and has an extended-range capability that achieves an estimated EPA range of up to 832 kms on a single charge.
The sedan's headlamps have a Micro Lens Array system comprised of literally thousands of light channels that provide the brightest, most precise and advanced lighting system ever.
In front of the driver seat, there is a 34-inch curved Glass Cockpit 5K display that floats above the dashboard, contributing to the light and airy feel of the interior
In addition, a retractable central Pilot Panel sits in finger-tip reach of the driver and passenger for deeper control of the vehicle’s systems and functions.
The deliveries of this new pure-electric luxury sedan will start in spring of 2021. The most affordable variant called The Air will come at a price of 80,000 dollars (roughly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>59 lakh), and the top-end variant Air Dream Edition will set one back by 169,000 dollars (around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.25 crore).
