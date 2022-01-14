HT Auto
Home Auto Cars Lexus NX PHEV Offroad concept to debut at Tokyo Auto Salon

Lexus NX PHEV Offroad concept  to debut at Tokyo Auto Salon

The Lexus NX PHEV Offroad concept is based on NX 450h+.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2022, 11:04 AM
The Lexus concept vehicles are claimed to have been inspired by nature.
The Lexus concept vehicles are claimed to have been inspired by nature.

Japanese luxury carmaker Lexus is all set to unveil its NX PHEV Offroad concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon. The automaker will also unveil its hydrogen engine equipped ROV concept at the event, informed Lexus in a release.

(Also Read: Lexus India appoints Naveen Soni as President with effect from January 1)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx
2494 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 58.2 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Glc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 58.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc60
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 61.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Es
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 56.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lexus Rx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Rx
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 1.04 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lexus Ls (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Ls
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT)
₹ 1.91 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The automaker claims that the NX PHEV Offroad concept comes as a customisation concept and is inspired by an adventurous lifestyle. On the other hand, the ROV concept comes connecting nature with a unique driving experience unlike any passenger car, claims the luxury car brand owned by Toyota.

The automaker also claims that both these concepts have been designed and developed pursuing a balance of exhilarating driving with a fun, refined lifestyle while living in harmony with nature. Lexus will also showcase other models at the event that includes a 1/3 scale Lexus aircraft model developed by Yoshihide Muroya, who will participate in the World Championship Air Race this year.

Lexus also said that these concept vehicles come embodying the automaker's efforts to realize a carbon-neutral society, expand customer choices, challenge to suggest diversifying and expanding lifestyles, and provide new values that exceed expectations. It further added that these concepts have been developed with an aim to balance the refined lifestyle and driving pleasure that cars provide while living in harmony with nature.

The Lexus NX PHEV Offroad concept is based on the automaker's first PHEV vehicle that went on sale in November 2021, the NX 450h+. The concept gets BEV and PHEV modes that is claimed to offer refined driving performance and excellent environmental performance while reducing CO2 emissions. It is also claimed to offer reliable driving performance powered by an electric motor on low-friction roads. The body of the concept gets a customized bronze and matte black paint scheme. It gets all-terrain large tyres. The ROV Concept gets a compact body and it is the first Lexus vehicle to use a hydrogen engine, claims the automaker.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2022, 11:04 AM IST
TAGS: Lexus Lexus NX luxury cars concept cars
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Bugatti registers 2021 as best sales year in 112 years; Chiron, Bolide sold out
Bugatti registers 2021 as best sales year in 112 years; Chiron, Bolide sold out
2022 Renault Austral latest teasers reveal its silhouette
2022 Renault Austral latest teasers reveal its silhouette
BMW will not manufacture EV batteries, wants to invest in partnerships
BMW will not manufacture EV batteries, wants to invest in partnerships
Lexus NX PHEV Offroad concept to debut at Tokyo Auto Salon
Lexus NX PHEV Offroad concept to debut at Tokyo Auto Salon
Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price and specifications comparison
Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price and specifications comparison

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city