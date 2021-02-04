Home > Auto > Cars > Latest Ford Raptor wants to roar loud, mute charge of newer rivals
Ford is yet to release pricing on the 2021 Raptor.
Latest Ford Raptor wants to roar loud, mute charge of newer rivals

1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 12:07 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The 2021 Raptor coming this summer will be outfitted with a beefier suspension, optional 37-inch tires and a twin-turbo V6 engine for high-speed off-roading, as per Ford.

With new competition nipping at its wheels, Ford Motor Co. has overhauled its rugged F-150 Raptor model, a pricey and profitable pickup the company calls its “trophy truck."

The 2021 Raptor coming this summer will be outfitted with a beefier suspension, optional 37-inch tires and a twin-turbo V6 engine for high-speed off-roading, the company said in a briefing. On the style side, the truck, originally inspired by the fleet-footed dinosaur, will feature design cues from the F-22 Raptor fighter jet and a “throatier" engine growl, Ford said.

(Also Read: Ford Motor terminates electric vehicle plans with China's Zotye)

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is protecting it flank and its riches in the high-end truck market, which is about to be overrun with new entries including the V8-powered Ram 1500 TRX from Fiat Chrysler, now a unit of Stellantis NV, as well as a trio of highly anticipated electric pickups: the Tesla Cybertruck, GMC Hummer and Rivian R1T. The F-150, the best-selling vehicle in the U.S., is Ford’s biggest money maker.

The Raptor, built atop the mechanical foundation of the redesigned F-150, has given Ford street cred among a growing cadre of wealthy truck buyers looking to make a bold statement. It also has filled the company’s coffers, with prices starting at $53,455 for the current model and climbing much higher. Ford hasn’t released pricing yet on the 2021 version.

(Also Read: Morgan Stanley estimates Ford reaping $5 billion from Google deal)

“Recreational off-road is a very hot segment right now," said David Whiston, an auto analyst at Morningstar Inc. “Raptor has been a part of that for a while now. It’s a higher-priced truck with good margins."


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

