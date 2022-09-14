HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Land Rover Unveils Defender 75th Limited Edition, Based On Hse Trim

Land Rover unveils Defender 75th Limited Edition, based on HSE trim

Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition comes celebrating the iconic off-roader's 75 years.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Sep 2022, 13:05 PM
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition has been developed based on the HSE trim.
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition has been developed based on the HSE trim.
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition has been developed based on the HSE trim.
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition has been developed based on the HSE trim.

Tata Motors-owned British car marquee Land Rover has unveiled the Defender 75th Limited Edition model, which comes as a special edition version of the iconic SUV and celebrates the offroader's being in business since 1948. The limited edition version of the Defender is available in two-door 90 and four-door 110 options, but not the new 130.

(Also Read: Ferrari Purosangue vs Lamborghini Urus vs Aston Martin DBX: Super SUV zone)

The Land Rover Defender 90 is available at a price of £85,995 in the UK, while the 110 price starts from £89,995. It is not sure if the automaker will bring this special edition version of the Land Rover Defender to the Indian market.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.7 kmpl
₹76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl
₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift
 
₹80 - 84 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q7
2967 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹80 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Land Rover Defender comes as one of the longest-standing iconic offroaders in business. The automaker introduced the Series I at the Amsterdam Motor Show back in 1948.

Speaking about the Land Rover Defender special edition, it comes painted in Grasmere Green. The exterior and interior of the SUV don a similar colour theme. A special ‘75 Years’ badge on the tailgate below the handle sets its apart from the standard version. The seats come wrapped in what Land Rover refers to as Resist Ebony. The centre console is covered in a Robustec material, which is claimed to be the most robust fabric available for the vehicle.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition has been developed based on the HSE trim. It comes equipped with a host of features, including matrix LED headlights, a 360-view camera, a head-up display, a wireless smartphone charger, triple-zone climate control, memory seats, and the 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment. Also, it gets configurable Terrain Response.

While cosmetic upgrades are part of the limited edition version of the iconic off-roader, mechanically, it remains the same as the standard Land Rover Defender. Powertrain and specifications remain the same as the standard variant.

First Published Date: 14 Sep 2022, 13:04 PM IST
TAGS: Land Rover Land Rover Defender
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Honda has no plan to separate the motorcycle business, snubs as rumour
Honda has no plan to separate the motorcycle business, snubs as rumour
Volvo XC40 facelift to launch on September 21: Check details
Volvo XC40 facelift to launch on September 21: Check details
Ferrari Purosangue vs Lamborghini Urus vs Aston Martin DBX: Super SUV zone
Ferrari Purosangue vs Lamborghini Urus vs Aston Martin DBX: Super SUV zone
BMW to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in Punjab
BMW to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in Punjab
Mahindra XUV400 EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Specification comparison
Mahindra XUV400 EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Specification comparison

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city