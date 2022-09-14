Land Rover unveils Defender 75th Limited Edition, based on HSE trim

Tata Motors-owned British car marquee Land Rover has unveiled the Defender 75th Limited Edition model, which comes as a special edition version of the iconic SUV and celebrates the offroader's being in business since 1948. The limited edition version of the Defender is available in two-door 90 and four-door 110 options, but not the new 130.

(Also Read: Ferrari Purosangue vs Lamborghini Urus vs Aston Martin DBX: Super SUV zone)

The Land Rover Defender 90 is available at a price of £85,995 in the UK, while the 110 price starts from £89,995. It is not sure if the automaker will bring this special edition version of the Land Rover Defender to the Indian market.

Land Rover Defender comes as one of the longest-standing iconic offroaders in business. The automaker introduced the Series I at the Amsterdam Motor Show back in 1948.

Speaking about the Land Rover Defender special edition, it comes painted in Grasmere Green. The exterior and interior of the SUV don a similar colour theme. A special ‘75 Years’ badge on the tailgate below the handle sets its apart from the standard version. The seats come wrapped in what Land Rover refers to as Resist Ebony. The centre console is covered in a Robustec material, which is claimed to be the most robust fabric available for the vehicle.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition has been developed based on the HSE trim. It comes equipped with a host of features, including matrix LED headlights, a 360-view camera, a head-up display, a wireless smartphone charger, triple-zone climate control, memory seats, and the 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment. Also, it gets configurable Terrain Response.

While cosmetic upgrades are part of the limited edition version of the iconic off-roader, mechanically, it remains the same as the standard Land Rover Defender. Powertrain and specifications remain the same as the standard variant.

First Published Date: