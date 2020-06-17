Range Rover celebrated 50 years of its all-terrain range of luxury SUVs - the Range Rover - with the introduction of a special edition called Range Rover Fifty.

The original luxury SUV has defined the market since 17 June 1970, and five decades on, the Range Rover has evolved to become one of the most sought-after capable luxury vehicles.

To celebrate 50 years of the iconic SUV, the limited-run Range Rover Fifty will be restricted to just 1,970 vehicles globally, in recognition of the year the original Range Rover was launched. And it will sport the same blue colour which was used for the first ever Range Rover SUV.

Building on the luxuriously appointed Autobiography, the Range Rover Fifty features a number of bespoke exterior accents in Auric Atlas as well as two unique 22-inch wheels. The badging features a ‘Fifty’ script created personally by Prof Gerry McGovern OBE, Land Rover’s Chief Creative Officer, which will appear on the exterior of the vehicle and throughout the interior on the unique “1 of 1970" centre console commissioning plaque, headrests, dashboard and illuminated treadplates.

Gerry Mcgovern Obe, Chief Creative Officer at Land Rover, said, "In the world of luxury vehicles, the Range Rover has always stood apart as peerless and enduring. Its unique and pioneering sensibilities together with an unrivalled engineering approach have been the intrinsic values which our customers have admired since the first of the breed was revealed in 1970."

The Range Rover Fifty will be available in both standard and long wheelbase body designs with customers able to choose from four carefully curated exterior colours; Carpathian Grey, Rosello Red, Aruba, and Santorini Black. In extremely limited numbers, Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations is also offering the Range Rover Fifty in one of three Heritage exterior solid paints reproduced from the original Range Rover paint palette; Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold and Davos White. A range of powertrain options will be available; petrol, diesel and even a plug-in hybrid P400e version.

Now in its fourth generation with over a million sold in its lifetime, the Range Rover is the ultimate expression of luxury. It’s unmistakable, sophisticated design and class-leading all-terrain capability has ensured the Range Rover is as peerless and relevant today as it was in 1970.