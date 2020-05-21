Jaguar Land Rover on Thursday announced that it has further improved its online platforms to facilitate a completely contactless purchase experience for prospective buyers. Existing customers too can raise service requests and make follow ups using digital means.

JLR had introduced its online portals - findmeacar.in for Jaguar and findmeasuv for Land Rover - back in 2016. The company has now enhanced its offering by adding a comprehensive service suite on its main India websites.

The online portals from JLR offer comparison feature, online chat and click to call for people interested in knowing more about a vehicle(s). When buying, customers can choose to opt for a ready delivery vehicle or order one according to their requirement for delivery at a later date. There is also an option to trade-in their existing vehicle and an estimated value can be provided online if such a vehicle meets Jaguar Land Rover India's criteria.

As for service requests, customers can use the digital platforms to book a convenient day and time slot. Contactless vehicle pickup and drop facility is available. The progress, status and other information will be provided to the customer via photos and videos on email. An invoice will be sent once the service work is complete and payment can be made from available online options.

Purchase and service have increasingly gone the digital way in recent weeks with a number of car manufacturers introducing online facilities to ensure that customers don't have to step out in current Covid-19 times.