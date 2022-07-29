HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin From Latest Bond Movie To Go Under The Hammer

Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin from latest Bond movie to go under the hammer

Along with Land Rover and Jaguar cars, two Aston Martin special models will go under the hammer.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jul 2022, 10:07 AM
Land Rover Defender 110 James Bond Edition.
Land Rover Defender 110 James Bond Edition.
Land Rover Defender 110 James Bond Edition.
Land Rover Defender 110 James Bond Edition.

Land Rover, Jaguar and Aston Martin used for filming the latest James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’ are all set to go under the hammer for a charity auction in September this year by Christie's auction house. The famous auction house is currently celebrating the 60th anniversary of the James Bond movie franchise with the official two-part charity sale.

The Jaguar XF sedan, which was driven by the bad guys in the movie chasing after James Bond and Madelaine Swann in the film’s pre-credit sequence. It will be offered at the auction for sale. It is one of the two cars that appeared on camera, and the auction house estimates that it could fetch around $84,994.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.7 kmpl
₹76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jaguar Xf (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar Xf
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.12 kmpl
₹55.66 - 55.67 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl
₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q7
2967 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹80 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The Range Rover Sport SVR also starred in a chase, and it will go under the hammer as well. The estimate is that this luxury SUV will go for a bit more than the Jaguar. It could fetch around $145,704. The other vehicles to go under the hammer include Defender 110 V8 Bond Edition created by SV Bespoke, a Defender 110 that was, in fact, featured in “No Time To Die." The SUV starred in the all-terrain chase scene and features the rather unique VIN 007.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

It was one of 10 Defenders used in the filming of the movie. It was also the SUV that was used in promotional activity ahead of the movie's release. This SUV is expected to fetch $607,100 in the auction. Christie’s will also be selling two Aston Martins from the film. The first one is a 1981 Aston Martin V8 that was specially modified for 'No Time To Die' and driven by Daniel Craig. The second is an Aston Martin DB5 replica that was handcrafted for the film.

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2022, 09:56 AM IST
TAGS: Land Rover Jaguar Land Rove Jaguar Aston Martin luxury car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
How cutting-edge features may snatch away your control of your own car
Google Maps has launched Google Street View in India after it was banned in 2011. (Photo: Screenshot of Delhi streets from Google Street View)
How to use Google Street View for navigation
Indonesia - which is home to the world's third-largest tropical forests but is also its biggest producer of palm oil - has steadily increased the portion in its biodiesel mandate derived from palm oil since 2018 to boost demand.
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
The off-road-worthy Lamborghini comes with additional lighting systems, body cladding and more accessories to take on a tough challenge.
In pics: This Lamborghini likes it rough, rages on challenging terrain
File photo used for representational purpose.
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators to share cost to train women as drivers

Trending this Week

Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Kia has launched the facelift version of the Seltos compact SUV in its home base Korea on July 22.
Kia Seltos facelift launched in Korea: Key differences with India-spec model
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

'Half the cost of petrol': Nitin Gadkari outlines benefits of ethanol fuel
'Half the cost of petrol': Nitin Gadkari outlines benefits of ethanol fuel
Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin from latent Bond movie to go under the hammer
Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin from latent Bond movie to go under the hammer
Jeep shutters China factory, points finger at 'rising political interference'
Jeep shutters China factory, points finger at 'rising political interference'
Watch: This Toyota Hilux on six wheels is built for accepting extreme challenges
Watch: This Toyota Hilux on six wheels is built for accepting extreme challenges
Hindustan Motors, aiming to become EV maker, faces land trouble in West Bengal
Hindustan Motors, aiming to become EV maker, faces land trouble in West Bengal

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city