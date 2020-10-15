Land Rover Defender launches in India today: Live and latest updates

Land Rover Defender will make its India debut today and promises to offer a premium SUV experience with an extremely capable drive on and off the road.
Catch live and latest updates from the official launch of Land Rover Defender
Land Rover Defender will be officially released in India today. This is the first time that Defender is being introduced in India since Land Rover entered the country in 2009. The Defender brand is known for its extremely rugged built and the latest car promises to raise the bar on the 4X4 credentials. The objective at Land Rover was to have the new Defender every bit as capable as it has been on challenging terrain and yet offer a connected and modern drive experience.
15 Oct 2020, 08:32:07 AM IST
What would you choose?
Defender has a three-door version as well as a five-door, long wheelbase version. There are five variants in all to choose from.
15 Oct 2020, 08:15:59 AM IST
Pricing structure
Defender will start at ₹69.99 lakh (ex showroom) for the Defender 90 variant and max out at ₹87.10 lakh (ex showroom) for the Defender 110 HSE.
15 Oct 2020, 08:05:52 AM IST
Ahoy there
Defender is being launched in India as a completely built unit (CBU). The first units of the car began arriving at a Mumbai port last week.