Lamborghini launches Urus Graphite Capsule edition SUV in India

Automobili Lamborghini India has launched the Urus Graphite Capsule edition SUV in the country, adding another option to its Urus lineup in the country. The company also informed that it has delivered the country’s first Urus Graphite Capsule to its customer. The SUV was finished in Nero Noctis exterior paint scheme with Arancio Argos shiny accent colour.

The Urus Graphite Capsule edition is based on the 2021 Lamborghini Urus and offers 16 different color combinations for customers to choose from. It gets several exterior matte colour options such as white Bianco Monocerus, black Nero Noctis, grey Grigio Nimbus and Grigio Keres. The vehicle gets four shiny accent colors - orange Arancio Leonis, Arancio Dryope, yellow Giallo Taurus and green Verde Scandal. These are applied on the front splitter, door inserts and rear spoiler.



On the inside, the Urus Graphite Capsule edition gets a dark, anodized aluminium trim on the dashboard and door panels.

Aesthetically, the Graphite Capsule edition adds more appeal to Urus as its lower parts around the front, rear and side sills are all finished in the matte body colors. The 23-inch Taigete rims on the vehicle also sport the accent color while on the rear, the exhaust features a new, dedicated black chrome finish.

On the inside, the Urus Graphite Capsule edition gets a dark, anodized aluminium trim on the dashboard and door panels along with new matte-finish carbon fiber inserts. The exterior accent theme gets carried over inside as the upholstery gets contrast colors in the central tunnel leather trim, seat bolster inserts, Q-citura stitching and the embroidered Lamborghini logo on the headrests. The new Urus Graphite Capsule also gets ventilated Alcantara seats just like the Urus Pearl Capsule edition.

The Urus has been Lamborghini's best-selling vehicle and has ushered in an era of SUVs for the sports car brand. Apart from contributing to the global sales volume, the Urus has also contributed to over 50 per cent of brand volumes in India. “We delivered the 100th Urus in India in the first quarter creating a benchmark of performance for the fastest 100 deliveries in super luxury vehicle segment," said Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India. “The Urus Graphite Capsule is the latest collection to offer our growing clientele the opportunity to stamp their individuality," he added.