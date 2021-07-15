Lamborghini Huracan STO was officially launched in the Indian car market on Thursday at ₹4.99 crore (ex showroom). A road-homologated super sports car inspired by the racing heritage of Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s one-make Huracan Super Trofeo EVO race series, the Huracan STO looks to carry forward the legacy of ultimate in car performance while being road legal. Powered by a V10 naturally-aspirated engine which produces 640hp and has 565 Nm of torque, the Huracan STO is - quite obviously - impressively fast. With 100 kmph coming up in three seconds and 200 kmph in nine seconds, the sports car has a top speed of 310 kmph. Lamborghini highlights that the STO is able to be lighting fast also because of its aerodynamic efficiency and the extensive use of lightweight materials. Huracan 5204 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch) Ex-showroom price ₹4,10,00,000* Onwards Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Lamborghini Huracan STO exterior highlights:

The front bonnet, fenders and the front bumper are comprised of one single component: the ‘cofango’ created by Lamborghini engineers. The new air ducts on the front bonnet claim to increase the airflow through the central radiator which, in turn, helps cool down the engine quicker. A new front splitter directs airflow to the newly-designed underbody and to the rear diffuser. The side profile of the cofango directs airflow around the front wheels, reducing drag.

The Lamborghini Huracan STO offers a plethora of customization option - on the outside as well as in the cabin - to prospective owners.

The rear fender has been derived from the Super Trofeo EVO and helps to also bring down drag while increasing rear downforce and the STO's overall aerodynamic efficiency.

The rear hood design sees an integrated air scoop to improve air-cooling at the rear underhood. There is also a shark fin on the rear bonnet to enhance the dynamic abilities of the STO. A single slotted wing with double airfoil allows the front part of the airfoil to rotate into three positions to enhance rear downforce.

Lamborghini Huracan STO's lightweight approach:

Carbon fiber has been extensively used on the body of the Huracan STO. Lamborghini, in fact, says 75% of the exterior panel is carbon fiber.

The car maker further highlights that its R&D department has adopted a carbon fiber ‘sandwich’ technique for its rear fender which is commonly seen and made use of in the aerospace industry.

A look at the rear profile of the Lamborghini Huracan STO.

The windscreen on the STO is 20% lighter than the one on Huracan Performante while magnesium rims further bring down the overall weight of the vehicle.

Lamborghini Huracan STO performance highlights:

The V10 aspirated engine has been calibrated for a very sporty and responsive racing feel, with a direct pedal-to-throttle feeling and improved engine sound sharpness at high revs.

There are three drive modes on offer - STO, Trofeo and Pioggia. The first is the default and is meant for normal road conditions. In Trofeo mode, all systems are optimized for dry asphalt and the fastest lap times on track. Pioggia (rain) mode optimizes traction control, torque vectoring, rear-wheel steering and the ABS on wet asphalt.

Braking duties are handled by CCM-R brakes which draw on materials expertise from F1 applications. Lamborghini says stress resistance is 60% higher compared to traditional CCB, with maximum brake power improved by 25% and longitudinal deceleration by 7%.

Lamborghini Huracan STO cabin highlights:

Lamborghini Huracan STO is tailor-made for the experience of driving a performance sports car on the track while also offering much when on regular roads.

The interiors of Lamborghini Huracan STO gets extensive use of carbon fiber features throughout the cockpit, including sport seats in full carbon fiber, an Alcantara interior with Lamborghini’s Carbonskin, carpets replaced by floormats in carbon fiber and fully carbon fiber lightweight door panels with a doorlatch as opener.

A roll bar with four-point seatbelts and a newly designed front trunk for helmet storage have also been incorporated.

The main touchscreen unit manages the car’s functions including drive mode indicator, the LDVI system, tire pressures and brake temperatures.

Additionally, it is also possible for owners to fully personalize both the exterior and interior their purchases.