Lamborghini aims best year ever, thanks to record sale of Huracan supercars

Lamborghini is on track to clock the best year ever in terms of sales this year. The Italian luxury and supercar manufacturer has touched new sales record with three more months left in 2022. Between January and September, Lamborghini has seen its best first nine month period selling nearly 7,500 units of supercars and luxury models. Lamborghini saw its best sales year in 2021 when it delivered 8,405 units across the world. It hopes to improve the figures between October and December this year.

Lamborghini has announced that it has delivered 7,430 units across the world in the first nine months this year. It is eight per cent more than the same period last year. According to the luxury carmaker, all three major markets like America, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East, Africa have grown significantly over the past few months. Japan saw the biggest rise in sales with 26 per cent growth while in UK, Lamborghini clocked 20 per cent increase in sales. In Germany, Lamborghini's sales rose by 16 per cent while growth in China and the US was in single figures.

Lamborghini reported that its turnover during this period has reached 1.93 billion euro (roughly converted to ₹1.57 thousand crore). It is more than 30 per cent compared to the first nine months last year. Operating profit too has gone up by more than 68 per cent during this period. Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said, “These consistently rising figures show just how strong Lamborghini is today. We have an order portfolio that already covers the first quarter of 2024, and this allows us to work with peace of mind, looking thoughtfully ahead to the challenges facing us in the future, such as the first step towards hybridization from 2023."

Lamborghini Huracan emerged as the second best-selling model from the carmaker this year. Lamborghini delivered 2,378 units of Huracan supercars around the world, contributing around one third of its overall sales at a growth rate of more than 10 per cent over last year. Lamborghini launched the new Huracan STO and the Huracan Tecnica this year.

Despite Huracan's encouraging sales performance, Urus remains its global best-seller with 4,834 units delivered between January and September. With a growth rate of more than seven per cent, Urus saw its highest sales in the first nine months since its debut in 2018. Lamborghini also introduced the Urus S version and the high-performance Urus Performante, which set an SUV record at the Pikes Peak this year.

