Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Favourite Car. It's A Monochromatic Mercedes Stunner

Kim Kardashian reveals her favourite car. It's a monochromatic Mercedes stunner

When a luxurious and super costly Mercedes Maybach isn't enough, turn to a customized Maybach, Kim Kardashian style.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Feb 2022, 10:58 AM
The specially-customized Mercedes Maybach of Kim Kardashian. (Courtesy: Youtube/Platinum Motorsports)
The specially-customized Mercedes Maybach of Kim Kardashian. (Courtesy: Youtube/Platinum Motorsports)

Kim Kardashian is an enormously popular figure across the globe and the reality TV star commands a massive fan following on her social media channels. Known also for her cosmetics brand KKW Beauty and clothing line Skims, Kim also has a long list of ultra luxury vehicles in her garages and picking one may be a difficult ask.

But one look at her customized Mercedes-Benz Maybach S580 is enough to know just why this luxury on wheels has a place of prominence.

The Maybach is an ultra exclusive, super expensive luxury car that may still be common among billionaires and so, Kim brought in folks from Platinum Motorsports to give her car a unique makeover. The end result? This Mercedes is now now her absolute favourite. While the Maybach costs around $180,000 (approximately 1.40 crore), the additional customization cost the celebrity another $100,000 (approximately 75 lakh).

But what's Kim's take on the beauty makeover?

The customized Maybach features lower 22-inch wheels, gets tinted windows, an illuminated rear trunk emblem and a grey paint all around, including wheels, grille, badge and portions of the cabin.

The monochromatic theme is consistent with Kim's preference who also owns a Lamborghini Urus and a Rolls-Royce Ghost in the same hue.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2022, 10:58 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Maybach Kim Kardashian Maybach Mercerdes Mercedes-Benz
