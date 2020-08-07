Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV all set to break cover today: Live and latest updates

Kia Sonet is one of the most eagerly awaited cars of 2020 and promises to rev up and already fast-paced sub-compact SUV segment in India. Catch the live updates from the world premiere of Kia Sonet here.
Kia Sonet is all set for a world premiere today with the Korean car maker eyeing an official launch around the festive season. The Sonet would be the third product offering from Kia since the company made its India debut a year ago - in August of 2019. Kia has had tremendous success in India despite a number of challenges plaguing the automotive sector and now hopes Sonet manages to bite a large chunk of the market share in its extremely lucrative segment.
07 Aug 2020, 11:39:01 AM IST
Why are Indians enamored with sub-compact SUVs?
Studies and several market assessment reports that while an affinity for SUVs is a global occurrence, sub-compact SUVs are a particular hit in India because of factors such as affordability, loaded cabin, safety features and the emphasis on styling that several OEMs give.
Little wonder then that sedans like Ciaz, Venue and City have had to face enormous pressure in recent times.
07 Aug 2020, 11:24:36 AM IST
07 Aug 2020, 10:22:09 AM IST
Inside story of how Kia remained determined to keep Sonet premiere and eventual launch on track:
Covid-19 forced many OEMs to push back new products and therefore, launch schedules went for a toss. Kia Motors India however says that it was working overtime to ensure Sonet did not meet the same fate. "We intend to go with our pre-existing idea of launching it in the festival season irrespective of Covid issues," Manohar Bhat, Head - Marketing and Sales, had told HTAuto back in June. Our vendors, our suppliers, everyone is on track for us to come out with the vehicle in the festive season which is August-October period." (Read full interview here)
07 Aug 2020, 09:51:20 AM IST
How much of Seltos is the Sonet likely to be?
There are visual elements - both on the outside as well as inside - that may be similar between the Seltos and the Sonet. The massive popularity of Seltos means that it could well work for Sonet as well.
Did you know that Seltos has become the second-most selling SUV from Kia globally. Find out which is the most-selling SUV here.
07 Aug 2020, 08:59:13 AM IST
The heat is on
Kia has claimed Sonet will boast of several segment-first features. The company especially highlighted the introduction of clutchless transmission.
Hyundai, however, beat Kia to it by introducing its own version of clutchless transmission in the Venue in July. That is what rivalry is all about.
07 Aug 2020, 08:59:13 AM IST
Sonet and the magic it seeks to weave
It is well established that Kia is attempting to bring down the dominance of traditional giants in the sub-compact SUV space with its Sonet.
The car was first showcased in concept form at Auto Expo 2020 and Kia assured that nearly all visual elements will make it to the production version.
07 Aug 2020, 08:59:14 AM IST
Carnival MPV and why it makes sense for Kia
Kia officially launched Carnival MPV in India at Auto Expo 2020 and promised unparalleled luxury to Indian customers.
Its price point of around ₹25 lakh makes it an expensive offering but Kia believes it is a premium product aimed at those who do not want to compromise on features and comfort in an MPV category.
Speaking to HTAuto previously, Manohar Bhat, Head - Marketing and Sales at Kia Motors India, had said the Carnival was never meant to be a mass-market player and was a show of intent about what the company is capable of across segments.
07 Aug 2020, 08:59:14 AM IST
Did you know?
Kia has clocked 1 lakh units in sales in India in just 11 months. The figure is largely powered by the Seltos SUV. Kia's debut product in India has managed to find thousands of takers and has emerged as a strong challenger to Hyundai Creta. In fact, Seltos even left Creta behind before Hyundai seized back the initiative by bringing in the second-generation Creta. (Full report here)