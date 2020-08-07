In pics: Kia officially unveils Sonet sub-compact SUV 10 Photos . Updated: 07 Aug 2020, 02:00 PM IST HT Auto Desk The Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV was showcased in concept form at the Auto Expo 2020 and the production version bears several similarities with it. 1/10Kia has officially unveiled the production version of the Sonet sub-compact SUV in a world premiere. The company is eyeing an official launch of the car around the festive season this year. 2/10The car gets what Kia terms as 'Crown Jewel' LED head lights with LED DRLs which are integrated with side turn indicators. Other highlights here include 'Turbo' shaped front skid plates. 3/10The rear of the Sonet gets smart-looking tail lights which are connected with a reflector garnish. This lends the car a wider visual profile, able complimented with a sporty dual muffler design and diffuser fin rear skid plate. 4/10Kia says the cabin of the SUV has been given a modern and dynamic appeal, primarily for younger buying audience. Sonet comes with Bose seven-speaker system with sub-woofer and LED Sound Mood Lamps. 5/10There is also a large 10.25-inch HD screen that adorns the dashboard of the Sonet and also gets UVO connectivity options. Apart from the usual AV duties, it puts out live traffic information and will get Over-The-Air (OTA) map updates. 6/10A wireless smartphone charger with cooling function has also been incorporated. Sonet's cabin gets a smart air purifier inside which boasts of virus protection. 7/10The Sonet gets the much-touted six-speed iMT (clutch-less transmission) option. Kia says the technology offers the best of both worlds and eliminates the need to press the clutch while retaining the thrill of manual gear shift. 8/10Kia Sonet gets various safety features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), auto head lights, Brake Assist (BA), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), among others. 9/10Once officially launched, Sonet seeks to project itself as a strong and complete package with looks to back its case in its segment. It will lock horns with the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Mahindra XUV300. 10/10Sonet will get two petrol engine options – the refined Smartstream 1.2 and the performance-oriented 1.0-litre Turbo GDi. There will also be a diesel engine option.