Kia Sonet was first presented in concept form at Auto Expo 2020 back in February and now, the company is finally set to showcase the production version of the much-awaited sub-compact SUV on Friday. There is much riding on the Sonet which will be presented to the world audience while will look in particular to attract India buyers who have an affirmed affinity for cars in this segment and form factor.

The production-ready version of the Sonet is likely to inherit most of the visual cues that were presented in the concept car back in February. And while the interiors of the concept Sonet was not revealed, it is expected to be premium and packed to the brim with features. In an interview to HTAuto.com back in June, Manohar Bhat - Head, Marketing and Sales, Kia Motors India - had outlined that customers increasingly look for a comprehensive package and that the Sonet will be that complete offering with segment-first features galore. (Watch interview here)

Kia Sonet receives connected tail lamps and a muscular rear bumper with chrome studded exhaust tips.

In particular, the clutch-less transmission is something to look forward to although Hyundai recently introduced its own version of it in the popular Venue. Sonet too will get a clucth-less transmission and it just goes to show the high stakes involved for a share in the lucrative segment which also features cars like the Vitara Brezza from Maruti Suzuki and the XUV300 from Mahindra.

What is likely to work in favour of the Sonet is the massive success Kia has had with the Seltos, its debut product in India and one that has sold by truckloads. It won't be surprising to find that Sonet takes several cues - both outside as well as in the cabin - from its elder sibling. As the third product from Kia in India - after Seltos and Carnival, the car has a lot riding on its shoulders even as other OEMs ready their own respective offerings. This includes the Magnite from Nissan which was recently revealed in concept form.